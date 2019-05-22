HAMMOND — Addressing a need sometimes overlooked among college students, Purdue University Northwest will see the establishment of its first on-campus food pantry serving students in the school's University Village this fall.
Scott Iverson, executive director of housing and residential education at PNW, is currently accepting non-perishable donations for the new food bank. The facility will be housed in a former student lounge at Griffin Hall in University Village on the south end of the Hammond campus.
Iverson began food collections in early May as students living on campus moved out of the university’s apartment-style student housing for summer break. As residents sorted through their kitchens, the campus collected multiple yellow bins of pasta boxes, canned vegetables, soup cans and more.
“There’s a lot of responsibility to keep our students as safe and secure as possible,” Iverson said. “This way of food insecurity is just one that hasn’t been looked at closely enough, and I think our campus is stepping up to the plate.”
PNW’s Griffin and Peregrine residence halls collectively served just shy of 750 students in the 2018-19 school year in two- and four-bedroom apartment suites.
Iverson said the university's resident population is diverse — made up of student-athletes, international students, honors students, Northwest Indiana natives and more.
He said it’s a common misconception that these students, enrolled in college courses, don’t need food assistance.
“When you think about college students paying for tuition, paying for housing, trying to pay for food, and then all the myriad of other things that they might have kind of going on that we don’t even know about, family obligations and whatnot, there’s just so little left and they have to make choices,” Iverson said.
And, at PNW, he said, the need is there.
In a survey administered to PNW residents last year, 71% of students who responded said they knew someone in university housing who, at times, did not have enough food. Seventy-five percent said there was a time they didn’t have enough food for themselves.
Response to the survey was low. Iverson said 66 of last year’s 744 residents took the survey. But to Iverson, even a few students in need justifies a community-supported pantry.
“These were 66 students that felt passionate about this,” Iverson said. “Sure, I would like more, but that still to me shows a clear need. One student shows a clear need.”
Iverson said he’s spent the seven years he’s worked with PNW researching food pantry models. He envisions PNW’s pantry following a grocery-style system where students who have indicated need during their residence hall check-in can select available food items of their choosing.
Iverson said he hopes to keep the process discreet and will work to find ways to eliminate the stigma sometimes associated with seeking help.
It’s a model that, if successful, Iverson hopes can be replicated across PNW.
“I hope our success shows the way forward to a campus-wide food pantry,” Iverson said. “That’s what’s going to be the most beneficial to everyone, to Hammond and the Westville campus.”
University Village is accepting donations from the PNW community this summer in the lobby of Peregrine Hall.
Iverson said he’s working to build partnerships with local grocery stores to provide access to some of these essentials, like milk, for students. He said he hopes to have as many as 200 to 300 students involved this year.
Others interested in contributing to the pantry can contact Scott Iverson via email at siverson@pnw.edu.