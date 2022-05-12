Student arrested; third bomb threat at Merrillville school in a month

MERRILLVILLE — A student was arrested following a bomb threat issued to Pierce Middle School on May 6, according to Merrillville Community School Corporation Public Information Officer Donna Stuckert.

Although there was no danger found, it was the second threat in the last months at Merrillville schools. During both incidents, students were evacuated and sent to the high school.

A third bomb threat occurred Monday after school hours.

Merrillville Police Department Detective Sean Buck said the investigation into the threat is still ongoing at this time.

"The building was thoroughly checked last night and again this morning before school started today. Law enforcement came into the building and gave us the all clear to conduct school as planned," said an email sent to parents on Monday.

The school advised parents to discuss the issue with their child and share any information about who may be making the threats.

Merrillville police said due to the active nature of the investigations, limited information was available at this time.

Anybody who has information may call the Superintendent's office at 219-650-5300 or the Anonymous Safety Tip Line at 219-650-5499.

