VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso High School student has been removed from the school following a threat.
"The subject will not be in school during the foreseeable future," according to a press release from Valparaiso Police Sgt. Joe Hall.
The current threat is not believed to be credible and remains under investigation by the Valparaiso Police Department.
A statement by the Valparaiso Community Schools administration sent home to parents said officials received information regarding a potential threat to do harm at the high school and immediately contacted the police department.
"After the initial investigation, the threat is not believed to be credible. The school is safe for operations," according to the school district statement.
The schools will work in conjunction with the police department while this threat is further investigated. The school system and the police department have taken appropriate measures to assure the safety of VHS students and staff, according to the police department statement.