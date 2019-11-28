Student teachers may be eligible for thousands of dollars in scholarships offered through two Indiana Commission for Higher Education stipends.
Applications are open through Jan. 31 for The Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Stipend for Minorities and the Student Teaching Stipend for High-Need Fields.
Each carries up to $4,000 per stipend.
"Indiana is committed to attracting more quality teachers, especially teachers of color and those teaching high-need subject matter to better serve Hoosier students," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a news release. "Because student teaching is critical to equipping future teachers with the tools needed for success, we hope that these stipends can help alleviate some of the costs of college."
The Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Stipend for Minorities is open to black and Hispanic degree seekers planning to participate in student teaching or a school administration internship, according to the CHE. The Student Teaching Stipend for High-Need Fields accepts applications from those intending to teach special education or math at the middle or high school level.
Students must be enrolled in an Indiana institution to be eligible for the stipends. Interested students may apply for both scholarships.
"My advice to current students is that they need to explore their options and make sure they have a plan to be able to afford college," said Braylen Porter, of Indianapolis, who received both teaching stipends. "There are many financial aid opportunities out there, but you have to put in the work to find them."
For more information about the CHE scholarships, including how to apply, see learnmoreindiana.org/futureteacher.