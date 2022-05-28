Students at Michigan City school create lending library to increase access to books

MICHIGAN CITY — Although Pine Elementary School does art showcases for every grade level, third-grade students were able to do something special at their Fine Arts Night this year.

Holly Beadles, an art teacher at Pine, suggested in the fall that students could build a little lending library to help them understand the importance of having access to books. The students were learning in other classes about how limited access to reading can be in other countries.

With help from her father, Ron Thomas, Beadles was able to make a little free library to put outside the school. Thomas emphasized that all the materials used were also recycled, taken from previous projects and buildings.

From there, the third-grade students were able to paint and decorate the library. On the side of it, they were even able to put their names on little strips of wood, made to look like books on a shelf.

Julie Schmidt, Pine’s fine arts magnet coach, emphasized how they were able to tie in language arts curriculum to their art class. At the end of the showcase, parents and other family members were able to go outside and view the free lending library in front of the school.

This is not the first time Thomas has contributed to art in front of the school, after having been part of several murals and sculptures.

Beadles said she enjoys being able to collaborate across the entire school to create something.

In addition, books in the lending library will not have to be replaced by individual students.

“We want students to just take the books and keep them,” Beadles said, mentioning how they planned to restock the library as necessary and had received several boxes of books from LaPorte County Print Pile.

The library was one part of the arts showcase, which included students singing songs, dancing and displaying their pieces of art.

Students highlighted frogs through use of instruments that sounded like frog croaks, danced to the states of matter, sang about the water cycle and much more. Students also got to create artwork highlighting the Michigan City Lighthouse and create a video about the history of Indiana.

The showcase concluded with songs about Peter Pan, ending with the song “Lost Boy” by Ruth B.

Pine Elementary School is a magnet school for the fine arts, meaning that it has increased emphasis on dance, music and art classes. Students at Pine have specialized art and music time weekly, and with help of grants, are able to get dance instruction for a few sessions each year.

According to Schmidt, any student from Michigan City is able to apply and attend Pine.

In addition, MCAS also accepts out-of-district transfers. Anybody interested in enrollment should visit educateMC.net/enrollment to request more information.

