Students get cooking at Hanover Central Middle School

CEDAR LAKE — With just two days into the new school year, eighth-grade students in Barb Lazarro’s FACS (Family and Consumer Science) class at Hanover Central Middle School were cooking up a tasty treat.
The students were making a cake in a cup with lots and lots of chocolate chips. The students had to measure each ingredient as accurately as they could and follow step-by-step all the directions to make the cake in a cup correctly.
“For many of the students this is a review from last year,” Lazarro said. “But for the new students, this is the first time they are measuring and making something. Some did not have FACS in seventh grade so they will have to learn from the others as they are introduced to cooking skills and kitchen lab previews with the students procedures.
Lazarro reviewed with the students the abbreviations for teaspoon and tablespoon and how to accurately measure liquids and other ingredients like brown sugar.
“The best part of this was making the cake in a cup,” said eighth-grader Mary Vandecar.