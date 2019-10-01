The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as FAFSA, opened Tuesday, helping connect students with their share of billions of available dollars in federal financial aid.
Every year, nearly 19 million students file the application for federal aid, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
Many higher education institutions require a completed FAFSA to award both need- and merit-based scholarships. More than $350 million is available this year in state financial aid through FAFSA filing, according to the Indiana CHE.
Students in Indiana's 21st Century Scholars program must complete their FAFSA on time to remain eligible for the four-year state program offering scholarships to participating Indiana institutions.
"Filing the FAFSA is one of the most important things students can do to secure financial aid for college," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a news release. "It's crucial for students to file by the April 15 deadline to remain eligible for their state aid, but the earlier students and families file, the better."
How to apply
All students are encouraged to submit their FAFSA, regardless of family income, by this year's April 15, 2020, filing deadline.
This year, students can file online at FAFSA.gov or through the myStudentAid smartphone application available for iOS and Android devices.
For first time applicants, students will need to create a Federal Student Aid, or FSA, ID. Students will then need a social security number or alien registration number for non-U.S. citizens.
Students should also plan to have available records of money earned, such as W-2 forms or verification of federal tax returns. Where applicable, students may need to provide records of untaxed income, bank statements or other records of investments.
Resources are available to answer questions about the FAFSA filing process.
In Indiana, students can contact the Indiana Commission for Higher Education via 888-528-4719 or via email at awards@che.in.gov. Other online resources are available at investedindiana.org.
The U.S. Department of Education also offer assistance via its national helpline, 800-4FED-AID.