Students who went viral for podcasting to pursue it in college

GARY — When twin brothers Erin and Evan Addison and their best friend Emma Arevalo were in eighth grade, their podcasting hobby led to significant media attention, even earning them a win in New York Times’ student podcast contest.

The students’ podcasts started out silly, but quickly took a more serious turn when they learned about Maya Energy, a waste processing facility planned to be built across from their school, Steel City Academy.

They were in a club that focused on climate change and were meeting in February while they were still in middle school.

“We did research about how dumps can damage the ozone layer and things like that,” Erin said. “And we’re students, so we were going to be right across from there.”

Their podcast became more oriented toward serious journalism as they interviewed classmates, went to Gary Common Council meetings and filed Freedom of Information requests.

“It showed me, at least, that if you see something you want to change, you should talk about it,” Erin said.

Evan emphasized the informative aspect, saying he liked using his voice for something productive.

“I liked being able to advocate for something,” Evan said. “I also enjoyed seeing everybody’s response and how they had the same passion I had.”

Their Maya Energy podcast ended up being the catalyst of their interest, as the three continued to take radio and broadcasting classes at Gary Area Career Center while they were in high school.

“In that class, we got to see what it was like to be behind the scenes on the radio,” Evan said. They learned about federal rules and regulations in audio broadcasting.

They got to host shows with the adviser, highlighting one where they were arguing about the efficiency of Generation Z. The students said they get things done faster and are able to be more productive. However, the teacher said older generations had to work for things.

“I was trying to make the argument that it made us more efficient because we get things done quicker,” Arevalo said.

Now, the three friends are seniors in high school ready to figure out what comes next. For all of them, they are hoping to continue radio broadcasting and podcasts.

“For me personally, I am a chatterbox and love talking. I hate to stop talking,” Arevalo said. “Talking about what interests me and what I have a passion for, that motivates me.”

For Erin, the biggest part is interviewing. He likes to see how they interact and analyze their thoughts.

Beyond graduation, Arevalo plans to go to Indiana University Bloomington, but she was not 100% sure. She wanted to go into media but was also considering going into the military.

She said she would consider doing media and communications within the military. Evan wants to go into either computer science or media at Indiana State University. Erin plans to go into media as well.

