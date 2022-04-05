Students win more than $20,000 in UTI Top Tech Challenge

Several Region students won scholarships and tools in a Universal Technical Institute Top Tech Challenge, where contests included demonstrating hands-on skills and written knowledge of auto-tech essentials.

Junior Tyler Anderson and senior Will Hodge at Crown Point High School each won $10,000, a toolbox and hand tools for CPHS.

The students participated in a team competition where they each had to take an individual written test and then had to engage in several interactive activities with a car, including electrical work, tool identification and working on brakes. They also had to determine any issues with the car and diagnose the problems.

Hodge and Anderson said they felt the competition was not difficult and came naturally to them.

Students also were able to tour the UTI campus, use UTI’s virtual reality simulator and work with a new automotive diagnosing software.

Hodge said it was a really cool experience. Anderson said it was awesome.

CPHS Automotive Technology instructor Dan White said he has been an instructor for nine years at the high school, but this was the first year a team had earned first place in the UTI competition. Both Hodge and Anderson also completed all available credits for auto technology courses.

John Merkel, a senior at Hanover Central High School, participated in the individual competition. He said that he was already planning on attending UTI and that winning the scholarship made it more exciting. His scholarship is worth $3,000.

“I was surprised to hear I won, but I am excited,” Merkell said. He said he thinks he placed so well due to his past experiences with UTI, including a program he was in last summer that covered the fundamentals of auto technology.

When Hodge graduates in May, he will attend UTI for a year and get certifications. He currently works at an auto shop in Lowell. Anderson plans to attend UTI at its Texas campus, but he is not 100% sure of his plans.

Hodge also won $2,500 for an essay in November. He is also enrolled in the Ford FACT program, which will provide Ford factory training while he attends UTI.

All of the students who won have worked on cars since they were kids.

“I started working on cars with my dad and grandpa when I was only 7,” Hodge said. Anderson said he became more interested in his freshman year of high school, where he started working on fixing jet skis.

Merkell said he has always loved cars since he was a kid, beginning with Hot Wheels. He would also work on a muscle car with his family.

