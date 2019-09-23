HAMMOND — A Morton High School teacher is under investigation after a 43-second viral video shows a student challenging the use of the N-word.
The high school chemistry teacher has been placed on administrative leave while School City of Hammond officials investigate the video, Superintendent Scott Miller confirmed.
One version of the video posted to Instagram on Saturday had more than 67,000 views and 1,300 comments as of Monday morning. The video was reposted by rapper T.I. on Facebook later Saturday with the caption "You're a KING lil bro" and "We Salute You Kid."
In the video, a Morton student, who is black, is seen challenging the teacher, who is white, in his use of the N-word.
"You shouldn't have said that," the student said. "If you a white dude, you can say whatever the (expletive) you want, huh?"
The teacher is not seen speaking in the video.
Miller said he was first made aware of the viral video late Sunday night. He said he believed the teacher did use the N-word prior to the portion of the conversation capture on video in an attempt to explain to students why they should not say the word.
He said the teacher reportedly used a version of the N-word word ending in "-er" in an attempt to provide historic context for why students should not use the slang version ending in "-a" after it was spoken in class by a student.
Miller said he believes the teacher chose to initiate a discussion in class rather than following school code and reporting the situation to a school administrator.
A substitute teacher was in place Monday to teach the Morton chemistry classes, Miller said.
"All employees in the School City of Hammond are expected to use appropriate language," Miller said. "If it is found out the teacher used the N-word in class, we would absolutely address it."
WARNING: The following video contains the use of racial slurs and explicit language.