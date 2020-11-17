Teachers call for steady funding, workplace bargaining rights ahead of 2021 session

The Indiana State Teachers Association is calling for improved working conditions, a commitment to increase teacher pay, and protections for funding heading into the coming legislative session.
ISTA leaders detailed these priorities, as well as teachers’ experience working in the coronavirus pandemic, in a media call Monday morning.
A survey conducted by ISTA this October shows 95% of Indiana teachers have reported an increased workload in the pandemic and 86% say their stress levels have somewhat or significantly deteriorated.
As schools increasingly alter their instructional plans, teachers in some Indiana districts have had very little say in changes, sometimes finding out only hours before students and parents about new plans for school operations, ISTA President Keith Gambill said.
"That simply isn’t enough time to prepare and diminishes their professionalism,” Gambill said.
The association is calling on legislators to allow educators’ input on hours, days, prep time and class size to be included in teachers’ collective bargaining rights.
“We believe by investing in our public schools, where more than 90% of Hoosier kids attend, and restoring teacher voice, we can better support educators and the students they serve each day,” Gambill said.
ISTA is also asking legislators to keep their promise to fully fund schools as state funds are stretched under the pandemic.
State officials pledged at the onset of the pandemic that they would not reduce K-12 education funding from the level previously set in the 2020-2021 state budget.
Additionally, a 13-member commission convened by Gov. Eric Holcomb to explore opportunities to offer more competitive teacher pay is expected to bring its recommendations ahead of the 2021 legislative session.
Proponents for increased teacher pay say greater compensation is critical in addressing Indiana’s teacher shortage, which challenged schools even before the pandemic.
Several months into the pandemic, 71% of educators reported in ISTA’s survey that they have considered early retirement or leaving teaching altogether due to workload increases.
“Without proper funding to address teacher pay, resignations and retirements will worsen,” Gambill said. “The continued loss of teachers exacerbates the workload on those who remain.”
The ISTA news conference included testimony from educators across the state who described their own fear, anxiety and exhaustion from taking on additional responsibilities this school year.
Teachers described managing multiple types of education methods, including both virtual and in-person instruction, absorbing the costs of classroom supplies and PPE, and meeting the increased demand of family questions as their students’ instruction changes shape in the pandemic.
“The temptation to just give up and walk away is strong,” said Amy Foley, a physics and math education from Mishawaka in her 25th year of teaching. “Please don’t let that happen. Please help your teachers.”
ISTA expects to share its full list of priorities for the 2021 General Assembly next month.
