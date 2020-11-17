Teachers call for steady funding, workplace bargaining rights ahead of 2021 session

ISTA is also asking legislators to keep their promise to fully fund schools as state funds are stretched under the pandemic.

State officials pledged at the onset of the pandemic that they would not reduce K-12 education funding from the level previously set in the 2020-2021 state budget.

Additionally, a 13-member commission convened by Gov. Eric Holcomb to explore opportunities to offer more competitive teacher pay is expected to bring its recommendations ahead of the 2021 legislative session.

Proponents for increased teacher pay say greater compensation is critical in addressing Indiana’s teacher shortage, which challenged schools even before the pandemic.

Several months into the pandemic, 71% of educators reported in ISTA’s survey that they have considered early retirement or leaving teaching altogether due to workload increases.

“Without proper funding to address teacher pay, resignations and retirements will worsen,” Gambill said. “The continued loss of teachers exacerbates the workload on those who remain.”

The ISTA news conference included testimony from educators across the state who described their own fear, anxiety and exhaustion from taking on additional responsibilities this school year.