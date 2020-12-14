Teachers pay commission brings local, state recommendations for increased salaries

The commission’s report examines the historic context of the state’s teacher pay gap, acknowledging that Indiana has experienced the lowest teacher salary growth in the United States over the past two decades as a result of competing state budget priorities, growth in out-of-classroom expenses and reduced government revenues following the recession.

Just over a year ago and before the unforeseen economic toll wrought on state budgets by the coronavirus pandemic, educators rallied outside the Indiana Statehouse in record numbers to draw attention to teacher pay.

“Indiana now has a worsening teacher shortage crisis that has been compounded by the pandemic,” Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill said. “We know the primary reason educators leave the profession, and the reason young people don’t enter the profession, is due to a lack of professional pay. They deserve better and so do the students they serve.”

With an average teacher salary of $51,119 last year, Indiana ranks 38th in the nation and lowest among neighboring states, according to the report, which cites data from the National Education Association.

The commission sets a goal of increasing Indiana’s average teacher salary to $60,000, bringing Hoosier educators’ pay to third highest in the Midwest.