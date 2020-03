Teaching for the future: Educators prepare students for rapidly changing industries through tech, student-driven learning

Classroom of the future

Educators say the integration of technology in the classroom only will continue to grow and shape best practices in learning.

Many of Northwest Indiana’s K-12 schools already have implemented their own version of 1-to-1 technology, placing tablets or Chromebooks in the hands of students at all grade levels.

This expanding access to online resources has signaled a new era of digital assignments and eLearning days, allowing students an increasing opportunity to interact with coursework, fellow students and instructors outside of the classroom.

As 1-to-1 becomes the norm, educators have increased efforts to not only teach technology, but to teach the responsible use of technology.

“As the internet continues to be more and more pervasive and accessible, kids have to know how to take information on their own and put it to work,” School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said.

Educators predict this will continue with classrooms of the future becoming more mobile, moving students away from the traditional seated-row model and into a more comfortable, flexible learning environment with chairs and desks on wheels to allow easy collaboration.