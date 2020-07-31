TeleHealth volunteers seek mobile device donations for seniors, veterans in need of remote medical care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — At 15 years old, Charlotte Annes is trying to do her part to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Annes, soon to be a sophomore at Crown Point High School, recently joined the nonprofit TeleHealth Access for Seniors and will assist in the student-led organization’s expansion into Indiana.

TeleHealth Access for Seniors was founded in March by high school and college students looking to provide low-income and elderly patients with access to mobile devices to connect with health care services from home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The organization has since expanded to include more than 300 volunteers providing services in 26 states and Washington, D.C.

The Crown Point high school student, who said she hopes to one day enter the medical field, said she found TeleHealth Access for Seniors through her own research.

“A lot of seniors don’t have devices to contact doctors and nurses,” Annes said. “Age or income should not determine one’s access to a basic human right.”

TeleHealth Access for Seniors volunteers across the United States to bridge partnerships between device holders and health care providers in their communities.