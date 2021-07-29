TF North teachers award first four scholarships funded by spring benefit

CALUMET CITY — When TF North High School teachers Chris Russo and Aaron Altenburg decided to start a scholarship fund during a pandemic, they didn't know if their idea would strike a chord.

But the colleagues and friends were overwhelmed by the response from the TF North and Calumet City communities. And now the first four E24 Endurance Award scholarships have been awarded to recent TF North graduates Nayah Carter, Trevontae Gartell, Erica Goodman and Justin Quijano.

The initial goal, according to Russo, was to award two scholarships this year to students affected by the pandemic.

But he and Altenburg raised enough money with their E24 Endurance Run — 24 miles in 24 hours, from Cedar Lake to Calumet City — in May to afford two more scholarships this year. And there's more: even without additional fundraising, they have enough in the bank to fund scholarships for nine more years.

There will be more E24 events, according to Russo, though a date for the next one has yet to be finalized. "We haven't decided if we're going to do a fall or spring run," he said.

One thing they do plan on is reaching out for more sponsors. The Calumet City police and fire departments were major partners this year, along with a number of local businesses.