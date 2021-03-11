TF North, TF South plan to return to in-person learning in April

In-person learning will return next month for District 215 high school students at TF North in Calumet City and TF South in Lansing under a plan approved this week by the school board.

According to a news release, the process begins as soon as next week with teachers eligible to voluntarily return to schools on Monday. All teachers are to be back in their buildings by March 25, with March 25 and 26 set as planning days with no online classes scheduled.

Starting on March 29, teachers will conduct remote learning from their classrooms ahead of the district's planned spring break from April 2-11.

Administrators are developing a plan to bring students back to schools on April 12 for state-mandated tests.

Then on April 19, schools will open for three groups of students who have opted in for in-person learning: special education, freshmen and seniors.

On April 26, sophomores and juniors who have opted into in-person learning will return to the schools.

No faculty or students will report to buildings on Wednesdays, when the buildings will be deep-cleaned.