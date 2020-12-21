TF South's Fernando Lopez lands full scholarship to Yale

LANSING — Dec. 1 is not a day TF South senior Fernando Lopez will ever forget.

It's the birthday of his late aunt, and earlier this month he and his mother had visited her grave and were driving home.

He checked his phone and saw a message from the QuestBridge National College Match program.

Lopez was one of more than 18,500 seniors nationwide who had applied to the program, which provides full scholarships to some of the country's most prestigious universities.

He made the first cut to be included in the 6,885 students whose names were reviewed by those 42 universities.

And then on Dec. 1, came the message from QuestBridge. At first, Lopez wasn't sure if he should open it then or wait. But he did, and there was the good news: "Congratulations, you matched to Yale."

Yes, Lopez had not only been one of 1,464 students picked to receive a scholarship, it would be to his dream school — Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

"'I got in, oh my God,'" Lopez remembers saying to his mom. "We started crying, then I started calling my friends and family."