TF South's Fernando Lopez lands full scholarship to Yale

LANSING — Dec. 1 is not a day TF South senior Fernando Lopez will ever forget.
It's the birthday of his late aunt, and earlier this month he and his mother had visited her grave and were driving home.
He checked his phone and saw a message from the QuestBridge National College Match program.
Lopez was one of more than 18,500 seniors nationwide who had applied to the program, which provides full scholarships to some of the country's most prestigious universities.
He made the first cut to be included in the 6,885 students whose names were reviewed by those 42 universities.
And then on Dec. 1, came the message from QuestBridge. At first, Lopez wasn't sure if he should open it then or wait. But he did, and there was the good news: "Congratulations, you matched to Yale."
Yes, Lopez had not only been one of 1,464 students picked to receive a scholarship, it would be to his dream school — Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
"'I got in, oh my God,'" Lopez remembers saying to his mom. "We started crying, then I started calling my friends and family."
There was a strange twist to the story. The process began back in February, when Lopez started working with TF South counselor Jeff Majewski on the application. Lopez, who ranks No. 1 in his class, had to submit his high school transcripts and recommendation from Majewski and his teachers.
In October, Lopez learned he was a finalist. That meant more material to submit — and the chance for applicants to re-rank their college preferences.
He initially ranked Yale No. 4, but moved it up to No. 1.
"It's scary to think how my life changed in that second," Lopez said.
Now he's wrapping up his senior year of high school and trying to wrap his head around the opportunity that awaits him.
"A lot of people ask, has it hit me yet?" Lopez said. "I don't know if it's really hit yet."
Maybe that's because he's so busy. Lopez works at Mancino's in Lansing and is active in a number of clubs at school, including scholastic bowl, mathletes and history club.
He's also a key player on the TF North/TF South co-op boys volleyball team.
Volleyball coach Mark Misch is thrilled for Lopez.
"I always knew he was really smart," Misch said. "I brought him up on varsity (as a sophomore). He's quiet, reserved, very smart on the court. Overall, a great kid."
Lopez and his teammates did not get a volleyball season last spring because of the pandemic, but he's hopeful of one in 2021.
"I miss it," he said. "We'd probably be in conditioning right now."
In the meantime, he's working on school and getting ready for Yale, where he intends to major in molecular development and cellular biology. After that could be medical school.
"I want to help people when I grow up," he said.
It would be a way of paying forward the help he is getting to head to college.
