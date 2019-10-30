Indiana students tested above national averages in all categories of the ACT this year, according to new data released by the college readiness exam provider.
The ACT released its annual Condition of College and Career Readiness report Wednesday detailing performance among 2019 high school graduates as well as their indicated college and career interests upon taking the ACT exam.
The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam often qualifying students for college entrance and scholarships. The exam tests knowledge in four subjects — English, reading, math and science — for a composite score on a scale of 1 to 36.
In Indiana, 2019 graduates received an average composite score of 22.5, compared to the state average of 22.1 in 2015 and 20.7 achieved this year nationally.
Among Indiana's class of 2019, more than 21,000 students or an estimated 29% of total graduates took the exam, compared to 52% of 2019 graduates throughout the United States. Thirteen states require students take the exam.
The ACT announced major changes to test proctoring earlier this month, introducing superscoring and allowing students taking next year's exam to re-take individual portions of the exam. The exam will also be offered online in select testing centers beginning next September.
Nationally, exam scores showed mixed results in terms of college and career readiness with the collective class of 2019 receiving among the lowest ACT College Readiness Benchmarks in math and English the organization has seen in 15 years, according to an ACT press release.
"As we've been pointing out for many years, taking the right courses in high school dramatically increases a student's likelihood to be ready for success when the graduate," ACT CEO Marten Roorda said in a news release. "Students who don't take challenging courses — particularly those from undeserved populations — may lack the self-confidence and ambition to do so, and social and emotional learning instruction can help them improve in those areas."
Of Indiana's 21,000 students tested, 51% met ACT College Readiness Benchmarks in three to four of the subjects tested in the exam. That's up three percentage points among Indiana test takers from 2015 and ranks 14 percentage points above the national average among 2019 graduates.
The ACT's Condition of College and Career Readiness report found a correlation between education interests and exam performance, showing Hoosier students who indicated an interest in pursuing a graduate or professional degree received a score 3.4 points higher on average than those seeking to attain a bachelor's degree.
More than half of 2019 Hoosier graduates who took the ACT shared an interest in entering STEM fields in their postsecondary career. Indiana students indicated the greatest interest in nursing, medicine and business fields, according to the ACT's Condition of College and Career Readiness report.
The five in-state schools receiving the most ACT scores from Indiana graduates included; Indiana University, Purdue University, Ball State University, Indiana University-Purdue University Northwest and Butler University, according to the ACT.
Out of state, the University of Louisville, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Kentucky received the most ACT score submissions from Indiana graduates.
In addition to providing data on this year's scores and student career interests, the ACT also made note of its College and Career Readiness Champions — a designation awarded to a high school student, K-12 professional, postsecondary professional and workforce professional in each state who demonstrated exemplary college and career planning through adversity, according to the ACT.
Two of Indiana's four 2019 Champions hail from Hammond, including Gavit High School's Shamari Walker and city of Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott. The two were announced as 2019 Champions in February.