The Excel Center, a free public high school for adults, is accepting enrollment for its next term of classes at the center's Hammond and Gary locations.
The center offers classes in eight-week sessions to students 18 years and older looking to earn their high school diploma and college credits, or industry certifications.
Applications are available online at excelcenterhs.org and are due Jan. 6 for the Jan. 15 start of classes.
Free child care is provided at the center, along with a life coach to advise students on finding balance between family, work and studies.
"I decided to make a choice — a turn in the road furthering my education," Excel graduate Lisa Gregory said in a school news release. "I'm building the confidence in myself and in my work. This wouldn't have happened if not for The Excel Center and the help of my teachers."
The school works with each student to develop and individualized academic plan and encourages prospective students to visit its locations at 3438 169th St. in Hammond and 4610 W. Ridge Rd. in Gary.
The Excel Center is operated by Goodwill LEADS, a nonprofit entity affiliated with Goodwill Industries of Michiana.
Goodwill Michiana celebrated it's new Gary campus this summer — which combines it's Excel Center with a state-of-the-art community center and Goodwill Outlet Store.
More information about Excel Center enrollment is available by calling the Hammond center at 219-844-1911 or the Gary center at 219-980-6381.