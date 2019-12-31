INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education revealed schools' 2019 graduation rates Tuesday with the state's average rate falling just slightly in two calculations.
The IDOE released two graduation rate indicators based on state and federal accountability calculations.
Indiana's overall state graduation rate for 2019 was 87.29% compared to 88.1% in 2018. Indiana's federal rate for 2019 was 86.46%, just down from 87.23% in 2018, according to an IDOE news release.
"Every day, school administrators and classroom teachers across our state dedicate themselves to academically preparing our students for success," Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in the release. "There is still work to be done, and the department will continue to commit its resources to local districts, working together to ensure our children graduate prepared for life beyond high school."
In Northwest Indiana, two districts received 100% state graduation rates, including Calumet New Tech High School in Gary and Morgan Township Middle-High School in east Porter County.
In Lake County, Crown Point High School saw a 2019 state graduation rate of 97.65% and Lake Central High School saw a 2019 rate of 95.40%.
Graduation rates increased at three of the School City of Hammond's four high schools. Gavit High School saw the greatest increase with an 89.43% rate in 2019, up nearly 9% from 2018.
West Side Leadership Academy saw the greatest drop in state graduation rates in the county with a 2019 rate of 58.51%, down more than 27% from the year before.
In Porter County, Chesterton High School received a 92.74% state graduation rate, Portage High School received a 90.84% and Valparaiso High School received a 91.82% in 2019.
Michigan City High School earned a 94.38% state graduation rate in 2019 compared to just 75% in 2018.
Here's a complete look at graduation rates in each Northwest Indiana high school.
2019 School Graduation Rates: See how Region high schools compare here
|School Name
|Corp Name
|2019 State Rate
|2019 Federal Rate
|2018 State Rate
|2018 Federal Rate
|JASPER COUNTY
|Kankakee Valley High School
|Kankakee Valley School Corp
|94.07%
|94.07%
|92.86%
|92.86%
|Rensselaer Central High School
|Rensselaer Central School Corp
|82.79%
|82.11%
|95.93%
|95.93%
|LAKE COUNTY
|Hanover Central High School
|Hanover Community School Corp
|91.71%
|91.71%
|94.86%
|94.86%
|River Forest High School
|River Forest Community Sch Corp
|81.68%
|81.68%
|80.87%
|80.17%
|Merrillville High School
|Merrillville Community School Corp
|93.01%
|91.11%
|88.29%
|86.52%
|Lake Central High School
|Lake Central School Corporation
|95.40%
|93.89%
|93.87%
|93.39%
|Lowell Senior High School
|Tri-Creek School Corporation
|95.75%
|95.75%
|98.34%
|98.01%
|Calumet New Tech High School
|Lake Ridge New Tech Schools
|100.00%
|99.31%
|97.52%
|97.52%
|Crown Point High School
|Crown Point Community School Corp
|97.65%
|97.38%
|96.41%
|96.41%
|East Chicago Central High School
|School City of East Chicago
|72.81%
|70.82%
|69.37%
|68.64%
|Thomas Edison Jr.-Sr. High School
|Lake Station Community Schools
|87.80%
|87.80%
|89.69%
|87.88%
|West Side Leadership Academy
|Gary Community School Corp
|58.51%
|57.89%
|85.71%
|79.47%
|Griffith Senior High School
|Griffith Public Schools
|84.68%
|84.30%
|97.45%
|97.45%
|George Rogers Clark Middle-High School
|School City of Hammond
|77.32%
|76.92%
|75.68%
|74.87%
|Donald E. Gavit Middle-High School
|School City of Hammond
|89.43%
|89.04%
|80.73%
|80.73%
|Hammond High School
|School City of Hammond
|79.36%
|77.93%
|80.21%
|77.32%
|Morton Senior High School
|School City of Hammond
|79.38%
|78.40%
|77.49%
|77.26%
|Highland High School
|School Town of Highland
|94.72%
|94.39%
|90.04%
|90.04%
|Hobart High School
|School City of Hobart
|87.46%
|87.46%
|92.81%
|92.54%
|Munster High School
|School Town of Munster
|95.45%
|95.45%
|97.70%
|97.46%
|Whiting High School
|School City of Whiting
|92.31%
|91.53%
|93.68%
|93.68%
|LAPORTE COUNTY
|New Prairie High School
|New Prairie United School Corp
|96.54%
|95.71%
|93.15%
|92.73%
|Westville High School
|M S D of New Durham Township
|91.46%
|91.46%
|91.43%
|90.14%
|LaCrosse School
|Tri-Township Cons School Corp
|96.30%
|96.30%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Michigan City High School
|Michigan City Area Schools
|94.38%
|89.84%
|75.00%
|74.81%
|South Central Jr.-Sr. High School
|South Central Com School Corp
|95.29%
|95.29%
|94.81%
|93.59%
|LaPorte High School
|LaPorte Community School Corp
|85.96%
|85.22%
|91.02%
|90.64%
|NEWTON COUNTY
|North Newton Jr.-Sr. High School
|North Newton School Corp
|92.16%
|88.89%
|90.65%
|89.81%
|South Newton Senior High School
|South Newton School Corp
|79.31%
|79.31%
|92.42%
|89.71%
|PORTER COUNTY
|Hebron High School
|M S D Boone Township
|98.00%
|98.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Chesterton Senior High School
|Duneland School Corporation
|92.74%
|92.74%
|92.17%
|91.81%
|Morgan Township Middle-High School
|East Porter County School Corp
|100.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Kouts Middle-High School
|East Porter County School Corp
|98.67%
|98.67%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Washington Township Middle-High School
|East Porter County School Corp
|95.83%
|94.52%
|96.10%
|96.10%
|Boone Grove High School
|Porter Township School Corp
|91.67%
|91.67%
|94.57%
|94.57%
|Wheeler High School
|Union Township School Corp
|95.06%
|95.06%
|94.74%
|94.74%
|Portage High School
|Portage Township Schools
|90.84%
|90.69%
|93.51%
|93.51%
|Valparaiso High School
|Valparaiso Community Schools
|91.82%
|91.82%
|92.99%
|92.42%
|PRIVATE/ NONTRADITIONAL PUBLIC SCHOOLS
|Andrean High School
|99.20%
|99.20%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Bishop Noll Institute
|98.51%
|97.78%
|99.07%
|99.07%
|Marquette Catholic High School
|95.12%
|90.70%
|91.04%
|88.41%
|Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy
|48.82%
|48.82%
|40.16%
|39.84%
|Thea Bowman Leadership Academy
|78.85%
|76.64%
|85.00%
|82.52%
|Gary Lighthouse Charter School
|89.92%
|89.92%
|93.67%
|93.67%
|21st Century Charter School of Gary
|98.44%
|95.45%
|93.94%
|93.94%
|Hammond Academy of Science and Technology
|89.86%
|89.86%
|94.55%
|94.55%
|Neighbors' New Vistas High School
|26.37%
|25.81%
|31.15%
|30.65%
|Gary Middle College
|16.05%
|16.05%
|27.66%
|27.37%