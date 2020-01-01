{{featured_button_text}}
Doug Ross, The Times

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education revealed schools' 2019 graduation rates Tuesday with the state's average rate falling just slightly in two calculations.

The IDOE released two graduation rate indicators based on state and federal accountability calculations.

Indiana's overall state graduation rate for 2019 was 87.29% compared to 88.1% in 2018. Indiana's federal rate for 2019 was 86.46%, just down from 87.23% in 2018, according to an IDOE news release.

"Every day, school administrators and classroom teachers across our state dedicate themselves to academically preparing our students for success," Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in the release. "There is still work to be done, and the department will continue to commit its resources to local districts, working together to ensure our children graduate prepared for life beyond high school."

In Northwest Indiana, two districts received 100% state graduation rates, including Calumet New Tech High School in Gary and Morgan Township Middle-High School in east Porter County.

In Lake County, Crown Point High School saw a 2019 state graduation rate of 97.65% and Lake Central High School saw a 2019 rate of 95.40%.

Graduation rates increased at three of the School City of Hammond's four high schools. Gavit High School saw the greatest increase with an 89.43% rate in 2019, up nearly 9% from 2018.

West Side Leadership Academy saw the greatest drop in state graduation rates in the county with a 2019 rate of 58.51%, down more than 27% from the year before.

In Porter County, Chesterton High School received a 92.74% state graduation rate, Portage High School received a 90.84% and Valparaiso High School received a 91.82% in 2019.

Michigan City High School earned a 94.38% state graduation rate in 2019 compared to just 75% in 2018.

Here's a complete look at graduation rates in each Northwest Indiana high school.

2019 School Graduation Rates: See how Region high schools compare here

School Name Corp Name 2019 State Rate 2019 Federal Rate 2018 State Rate 2018 Federal Rate
JASPER COUNTY
Kankakee Valley High School Kankakee Valley School Corp 94.07% 94.07% 92.86% 92.86%
Rensselaer Central High School Rensselaer Central School Corp 82.79% 82.11% 95.93% 95.93%
LAKE COUNTY
Hanover Central High School Hanover Community School Corp 91.71% 91.71% 94.86% 94.86%
River Forest High School River Forest Community Sch Corp 81.68% 81.68% 80.87% 80.17%
Merrillville High School Merrillville Community School Corp 93.01% 91.11% 88.29% 86.52%
Lake Central High School Lake Central School Corporation 95.40% 93.89% 93.87% 93.39%
Lowell Senior High School Tri-Creek School Corporation 95.75% 95.75% 98.34% 98.01%
Calumet New Tech High School Lake Ridge New Tech Schools 100.00% 99.31% 97.52% 97.52%
Crown Point High School Crown Point Community School Corp 97.65% 97.38% 96.41% 96.41%
East Chicago Central High School School City of East Chicago 72.81% 70.82% 69.37% 68.64%
Thomas Edison Jr.-Sr. High School Lake Station Community Schools 87.80% 87.80% 89.69% 87.88%
West Side Leadership Academy Gary Community School Corp 58.51% 57.89% 85.71% 79.47%
Griffith Senior High School Griffith Public Schools 84.68% 84.30% 97.45% 97.45%
George Rogers Clark Middle-High School School City of Hammond 77.32% 76.92% 75.68% 74.87%
Donald E. Gavit Middle-High School School City of Hammond 89.43% 89.04% 80.73% 80.73%
Hammond High School School City of Hammond 79.36% 77.93% 80.21% 77.32%
Morton Senior High School School City of Hammond 79.38% 78.40% 77.49% 77.26%
Highland High School School Town of Highland 94.72% 94.39% 90.04% 90.04%
Hobart High School School City of Hobart 87.46% 87.46% 92.81% 92.54%
Munster High School School Town of Munster 95.45% 95.45% 97.70% 97.46%
Whiting High School School City of Whiting 92.31% 91.53% 93.68% 93.68%
LAPORTE COUNTY
New Prairie High School New Prairie United School Corp 96.54% 95.71% 93.15% 92.73%
Westville High School M S D of New Durham Township 91.46% 91.46% 91.43% 90.14%
LaCrosse School Tri-Township Cons School Corp 96.30% 96.30% 100.00% 100.00%
Michigan City High School Michigan City Area Schools 94.38% 89.84% 75.00% 74.81%
South Central Jr.-Sr. High School South Central Com School Corp 95.29% 95.29% 94.81% 93.59%
LaPorte High School LaPorte Community School Corp 85.96% 85.22% 91.02% 90.64%
NEWTON COUNTY
North Newton Jr.-Sr. High School North Newton School Corp 92.16% 88.89% 90.65% 89.81%
South Newton Senior High School South Newton School Corp 79.31% 79.31% 92.42% 89.71%
PORTER COUNTY
Hebron High School M S D Boone Township 98.00% 98.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Chesterton Senior High School Duneland School Corporation 92.74% 92.74% 92.17% 91.81%
Morgan Township Middle-High School East Porter County School Corp 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Kouts Middle-High School East Porter County School Corp 98.67% 98.67% 100.00% 100.00%
Washington Township Middle-High School East Porter County School Corp 95.83% 94.52% 96.10% 96.10%
Boone Grove High School Porter Township School Corp 91.67% 91.67% 94.57% 94.57%
Wheeler High School Union Township School Corp 95.06% 95.06% 94.74% 94.74%
Portage High School Portage Township Schools 90.84% 90.69% 93.51% 93.51%
Valparaiso High School Valparaiso Community Schools 91.82% 91.82% 92.99% 92.42%
PRIVATE/ NONTRADITIONAL PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Andrean High School 99.20% 99.20% 100.00% 100.00%
Bishop Noll Institute 98.51% 97.78% 99.07% 99.07%
Marquette Catholic High School 95.12% 90.70% 91.04% 88.41%
Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy 48.82% 48.82% 40.16% 39.84%
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy 78.85% 76.64% 85.00% 82.52%
Gary Lighthouse Charter School 89.92% 89.92% 93.67% 93.67%
21st Century Charter School of Gary 98.44% 95.45% 93.94% 93.94%
Hammond Academy of Science and Technology 89.86% 89.86% 94.55% 94.55%
Neighbors' New Vistas High School 26.37% 25.81% 31.15% 30.65%
Gary Middle College 16.05% 16.05% 27.66% 27.37%

