High school seniors might want to set aside some time next week to apply for college.
Fifteen Indiana schools are waiving the cost to apply to their institutions from Monday to Sept. 27 as a part of National College Application Week.
Indiana University Northwest and Purdue University Northwest will join others including Indiana State University, the University of Southern Indiana and Vincennes University to waive application fees for one week in recognition of the College Application Week.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has sponsored the annual event, along with the American College Application Campaign, for the last six years, and expects this year to be its biggest celebration so far.
More than 100 Indiana high schools will organize their own College Application Week events, according to a CHE news release, and this year will be the first time local colleges and universities agree to waive fees for an entire week. In years past, schools waived fees for just one day.
“We are encouraged to see more high schools and colleges participating than ever before,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in the release. “The value of higher education has never been greater and College Application Week provides students the ability to apply for free to some of Indiana’s colleges as they take that critical step toward their futures.”
The CHE sees College Application Week as an opportunity to increase the number of low-income and first-generation students seeking education beyond high school, according to its release.
Other Indiana schools offering waived application fees include; Goshen College, Huntington University, IU East, IU Fort Wayne, IU Kokomo, IU South Bend, IU Southeast, IU-Purdue University Columbus, Purdue University Fort Wayne and Wabash College.
Another 17 schools in state — including local Valparaiso University, Indiana Tech, Indiana Wesleyan University and Ivy Tech Community College — have free applications year-round, according to the CHE release.
For more resources on the college application process, see the CHE’s Learn More Indiana’s website at learnmoreindiana.org.