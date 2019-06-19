INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education recognized five Northwest Indiana high schools recently in an Advanced Placement Awards Ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse.
Andrean, Crown Point, Lake Central, Munster and Valparaiso high schools were among the 54 total Indiana schools celebrated recently.
To be selected for the 2018 Advanced Placement Award, schools saw at least 25% of 2018 graduates receive a score of 3, 4 or 5 on the AP exam, according to an IDOE news release.
IDOE was proud to celebrate many IN schools today during the Advanced Placement Awards Ceremony. Congratulations to all who were recognized, and thank you to College Board for sponsoring. Additionally, we thank all of the members of the IN General Assembly who attended the event. pic.twitter.com/TtzTe8lQEJ— IN Dept of Education (@EducateIN) June 13, 2019
The AP exam, offered to qualified high school students, is typically administered following students' completion of college-level coursework in subjects such as calculus, statistics, world history, language arts and more.
In the 2017-18 school year, more than 13,400 students passed at least one AP exam with a score of 3 or higher — a 9% increase from the year before, according to the IDOE.
"Research shows access, participation and success in AP courses better prepare students for the rigors of post-secondary academics," Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in the news release. "I applaud our 2018 award recipients for meeting the demands of Advanced Placement work. Once again, Indiana schools are providing students with tools for success in the next four decades, not just the next four years."