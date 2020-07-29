Thornton Fractional District 215 to reopen virtually for first quarter of school year

The District 215 school year calendar will not change, though the school day schedule will be adapted to better fit the virtual learning environment, school officials said.

Students’ first day of class is Aug. 17.

District leaders will take state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance into account, along with input from staff, students and families, when determining next steps at the end of the first quarter.

The district will keep parents informed through emails, robocalls and social media, and will post updates to its website at tfd215.org.

District leaders are planning a tentative Facebook Live event Aug. 10 to answer questions submitted in advance about the start of the school year.

In Northwest Indiana, the Gary Community School Corp., Michigan City Area Schools and Portage Township Schools have announced similar plans for a full virtual opening.

The Thornton Fractional district, serving Burnham, Calumet City, Lansing and Lynwood, also adopted an Equity Plan of Action in its Tuesday night meeting seeking to ensure diverse hiring practices and engage in culturally relevant instruction among staff and students.