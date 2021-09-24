Threats force Hammond secondary schools to go remote Friday

HAMMOND — Hammond Central and Morton high schools, along with Scott and Eggers middle schools, are conducting school remotely Friday because of “ongoing threats of violence,” according to the School City of Hammond.

In a Facebook post, the district wrote that at least some of the threats were made early this morning. Students will participate in synchronous learning today, meaning they are expected to login online and follow their class schedule as they would if they were in-person at their building.

The message was sent at 6:47 a.m., apparently after some students had already arrived at school. The district wrote that students on the premises would be transported home.

“We apologize for the late notice of this message,” the Facebook post reads. “Because of these early morning threats, compounded with an increased number of staff shortages for today, we cannot in good conscious [sic] host students in our building today.”

School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.