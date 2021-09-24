Threats force Hammond secondary schools to go remote Friday

HAMMOND — Hammond Central and Morton high schools, along with Scott and Eggers middle schools, are conducting school remotely Friday because of “ongoing threats of violence,” according to the School City of Hammond.
In a Facebook post, the district wrote that at least some of the threats were made early this morning. Students will participate in synchronous learning today, meaning they are expected to login online and follow their class schedule as they would if they were in-person at their building.
The message was sent at 6:47 a.m., apparently after some students had already arrived at school. The district wrote that students on the premises would be transported home.
“We apologize for the late notice of this message,” the Facebook post reads. “Because of these early morning threats, compounded with an increased number of staff shortages for today, we cannot in good conscious [sic] host students in our building today.”
School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hammond is the second Lake County district in as many days to be forced into remote learning after threats were made. East Chicago Central High School students used e-learning Thursday and will continue to do so through Monday, according to School City of East Chicago Interim Superintendent Steven Disney.
In East Chicago, a child was taken into custody Thursday after police said the student made a threat against the school late Wednesday night. East Chicago Deputy Chief of Police Jose Rivera said he believed the threat was a prank and part of a nationwide, organized social media trend.
“The last [social media challenge] was damaging school property,” Rivera said. “Now it’s making threats against a school. We will prosecute everyone involved.”
"Parents need to talk to their kids about the consequences of this," he added. "We can trace social media posts through an [IP address] to your personal device. Everything can be tracked to your cell phone, tablet and laptop. We will find you. And parents should not only warn their kids about the legal consequences but the school consequences, such as suspension or expulsion."
The threats in East Chicago already caused the cancellation of a football game between East Chicago Central and Hammond Central that had been scheduled for Friday night.
Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story.