'Trailblazer for minorities:' Hammond dedicates theater to district's first African American superintendent

HAMMOND — Dr. Walter J. Watkins would always tell his godsister, “I want to see one of our kids on Broadway someday.”

So when it came time to honor the School City of Hammond’s first African American superintendent, naming the theater at Hammond Central High School after him felt fitting.

“He brought so much diversity to Hammond,” Watkins’ nephew, Micah Harris, said. “A theater is like a melting pot of all types of characters, all types of people.”

As the cloth fell, revealing “Dr. Walter J. Watkins Black Box Theatre,” in silver lettering above the ticket window during the Wednesday afternoon ceremony, a crowd of Watkin’s former colleagues, family members and students cheered.

A bronze plaque outside the theater bears the dedication along with a photo of Watkins, who was affectionately known as “Jerry.” Students and visitors will also be able to learn more about his life by studying the timeline that hangs just inside the Black Box entrance.

“Jerry was my cousin, but he was so much more to me. He was more like my brother,” Daria Harris said as her eyes misted with tears. “It takes a village to raise a child. In this case it’s not a child that’s been raised, but it’s a deeper vision for the School City of Hammond, a vision that was seen through the eyes of my beloved cousin.”

Born in East Chicago, Watkins began teaching at Eggers Middle School in 1977. He was promoted to assistant principal in 1980 and principal in 1986 before becoming the director of secondary curriculum and instruction for the entire district in 1997.

In 2002 Watkins became the district’s first African American superintendent, a position he held until his retirement in June of 2019. Watkins died in December of 2019 at age 72.

Esther Goode, who served under Watkins as director of secondary curriculum and instruction from 2014 to 2019, said he was a “trailblazer for minorities.”

“He devoted his career and his life to the students and staff of the School City of Hammond, sacrificing himself for the good of the district,” Goode said. “He had the humble gift for humanity.”

Speakers remembered Watkins’ for his kindness and his dedication to education. Under his leadership the district launched the Hammond Arts and Performance Academy, the broadcast academy and early college programs. And, in 2017, he championed a referendum that helped secure funding for the construction of Hammond Central High School.

Hammond City Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3, recalled interacting with Watkins as a student in the district’s former VALUES program, an initiative Watkins launched to mentor young African American boys.

Now students will be able to visit the Black Box Theatre and see “a familiar face,” Micah Harris said. The dedication will serve as an inspiration for the Region’s young people because of Watkins’ dedication to his community.

“Jerry strived to provide a dynamic and fair opportunity for all households and races in the city of Hammond,” Daria Harris said. “The theater may carry Dr. Watkins’, ‘Jerry’s’ name, but in truth it belongs to the village who helped raise his vision to a beautiful reality.”