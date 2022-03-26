Training for counselors looks different amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on mental health has prompted adjustments in the way mental health professionals are trained and has accelerated the use of technology in counseling, teachers at area universities say.

Psychology professor Amanda Zelechoski is helping build a doctoral program at Purdue University Northwest and said the pandemic has disrupted usual techniques, prompting an increased focus on the subjects of compassion fatigue, burnout and boundaries.

Zelechoski said many in the counseling profession were resistant to a virtual environment, partially due to regulations in licensing. However, COVID-19 has forced them to digitize faster.

She said it can be difficult to handle privacy in the home, particularly for clients who have busy home environments. However, it can be helpful for others who may be more comfortable at home, she said.

"Instructors have had to adjust” to these changes, she said.

Vincent Marasco, assistant professor of counselor education at Purdue Northwest, said the infusion of technology is the biggest change he's seen.

Marasco supervises students in their clinical practicum placements, and said students have had to do demonstrations and work virtually in some of their programs.

Tony Suarez, assistant professor of psychology and clinical training coordinator in the clinical mental health and counseling master's program at Valparaiso University, said counseling internships have been a challenge during the pandemic.

He said especially for students who were in internships in 2020, policies were changing rapidly. While things have calmed as the pandemic has ebbed, at least temporarily, therapy still looks different.

Suarez said telehealth was used in counseling before the pandemic, but a lot of counselors had to play catch up dealing with clients online.

Communicating through a computer or other device makes learning from body language more difficult than it is in-person, but that can be mitigated by paying more attention to facial expressions and by checking in with clients more often.

“What you don’t get from across the room in-person, you can see much more clearly on a high definition camera,” he said, emphasizing how small changes in expression are more noticeable.

Suarez said telehealth is something that has been discussed in ethics classes, but there was less talk of the topic before the pandemic than there is now. He said it’s here to stay and it's now built into classes to discuss the subject.

Another aspect of training students how to be mental health professionals that is tricky now is the degree of impact COVID-19 has had on students, including those who are planning to be counselors.

Suarez said professors have to be mindful and encourage self care and wellness more. He said he has to remind students that they are all experiencing a greater pull on their resources and health. Despite understanding mental health more, they are not immune to the effects of the pandemic, he said.

Suarez said COVID-19, along with the cultural and political divide in the country, has made students experience a sort of collective trauma. He said it is important to make space to talk about how students are feeling and model how to do that with clients.

Zelechoski said some other periods of collective trauma could include natural disasters, civil unrest, war, genocide or poverty. She said sometimes when a student is being trained to help others with mental health, when they are going through something traumatic, they may step away from counseling on that subject.

However, COVID-19 impacts everybody.

“You can’t pick and choose,” Zelechoski said, meaning that every counselor has to discuss COVID-19, even if they are personally impacted.

Suarez said a major challenge is having students try to take their own struggles and put them on a shelf for a while so they can focus on clients.

However, he said it is OK to admit that this time period is hard.

“It's important to give yourself permission to struggle sometimes,” Suarez said.

He also said he was working on research on the impacts of COVID-19 toward counselors-in-training and how students in this field sometimes are healthier or show increased resistance. He said a study he completed on the subject was accepted for publication in the Journal of Counselor Preparation and Supervision and will be published later this year.

