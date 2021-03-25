Tri-Creek schools revise policies in wake of allegations against school leader

An internal investigation found no evidence of sexual misconduct against Gardin, according to a previous Times report.

The policies, specifically board policy 1613, previously required the superintendent to approve activity, such as allowing administrators to transport students in a private vehicle.

The policy, along with the revised transportation policies 8640 and 8660, now prohibit school staff from driving students in private vehicles altogether and state staff should use school corporation vehicles for transportation, “unless it’s a life or death situation.”

"There are situations where an employer may have a student in school, so they're also a parent, and you can have waivers for that," Howe previously told The Times. "But basically, we want you on a school bus or a school-approved vehicle — that's for everybody's safety."

Board Policy 1613 was broken up into two policies, which interim Superintendent Debra Howe said was done to separate the “big components” of the policy, including student supervision and welfare and student and staff nonfraternization.