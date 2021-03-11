Tri-Creek schools take steps to revise policies amid allegations levied against school leader

Previously, the policies required the superintendent to sign off on activity, such as an administrator transporting students in a private vehicle, or communicating with students via email, texting and social media when directly related to curricular and extracurricular events or activities.

School board member Debra Sikma said she and interim Superintendent Debra Howe “met a couple different times,” and “completely” rewrote the policies.

Howe noted there was “very little change,” to the transportation by private vehicle policy, except to state it shouldn’t be done at all.

When it comes to the student supervision and welfare policy, Howe said she and Sikma conducted in-depth research and added language regarding additional inappropriate conduct that was included in other local school districts’ policies.

“We think that it is pretty comprehensive,” Howe said during the meeting.

When it comes to interactions with students, Howe told The Times the pair changed guidance on fraternizing with students, disrupting school operations and reporting of misconduct.