Tri-Creek schools take steps to revise policies amid allegations levied against school leader
Tri-Creek schools take steps to revise policies amid allegations levied against school leader

The Tri-Creek School Corp. board meets on Thursday in the cafeteria at Lowell Middle School to discuss changes to policies.

The Tri-Creek School Corp. board meets on Thursday in the cafeteria at Lowell Middle School to discuss changes to policies. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

LOWELL — The Tri-Creek School Corp. board has taken the first step in revising board policies involving student interactions with school staff.

During a Thursday meeting, the school board considered revisions to three policies on first reading, which means the changes have yet to be finalized. 

Under revision include Board Policy 1613, student supervision and welfare; Board Policy 8640, transportation for study trips and other corporation-sponsored trips; and Board Policy 8660, transportation by private vehicles.

The policy review comes after “grooming” behavior allegations were levied against Superintendent Rod Gardin earlier this year.

Gardin remains on temporary, paid administrative leave, which he requested in late January following the allegations, which were detailed in an anonymous letter.  

The letter claims Gardin showed preference to “vulnerable, troubled middle and high school males with difficult family situations,” and often would interrupt instruction to take students on walks, buy them breakfast or offer them food and candy upon the students’ request.

Previously, the policies required the superintendent to sign off on activity, such as an administrator transporting students in a private vehicle, or communicating with students via email, texting and social media when directly related to curricular and extracurricular events or activities.

School board member Debra Sikma said she and interim Superintendent Debra Howe “met a couple different times,” and “completely” rewrote the policies.  

Howe noted there was “very little change,” to the transportation by private vehicle policy, except to state it shouldn’t be done at all.

When it comes to the student supervision and welfare policy, Howe said she and Sikma conducted in-depth research and added language regarding additional inappropriate conduct that was included in other local school districts’ policies.

“We think that it is pretty comprehensive,” Howe said during the meeting.

When it comes to interactions with students, Howe told The Times the pair changed guidance on fraternizing with students, disrupting school operations and reporting of misconduct.

Both board policies 8640 and 8660 now state staff should use school corporation vehicles for transportation, “unless it’s a life or death situation," Howe said. 

"There are situations where an employee may have a student in school, so they're also a parent, and we can have waivers for that," Howe added. "But basically, we want you on a school bus or a school-approved vehicle — that's for everybody's safety."

The board unanimously approved the policy changes on first reading Thursday. The changes will be considered on second reading at the board’s March 25 meeting.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times.

