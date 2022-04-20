Trustee speaks during public comment at Hammond school board meeting after feeling silenced

HAMMOND — School trustee Carlotta Blake-King took the unusual step Tuesday of speaking during the public comment period of a board meeting following several meetings during which she felt she was prevented from speaking.

“I am coming before the board because this seems to be the only way I can speak. I have been isolated, bullied and I could go on and on in ways I am not allowed to share my perspective in front of our constituents,” Blake-King said.

She emphasized the amount of fighting occurring in schools across the district, describing the problems as chaos. In February, social media pages were constantly posting about fights at Eggers Middle School.

Blake-King said she has been asking for a task force to help address this issue.

“If we don’t get a handle on this situation by next year, I don’t know what to expect,” Blake-King said.

Superintendent Scott Miller said the schools have a code of conduct that administrators use when fights occur.

At the elementary schools, there are student support specialists to try to address students who are struggling with behavior before fights can happen.

“I would resent the fact that our schools are chaos, as described. When I walk in our schools, I don’t see chaos, I see learning,” Miller said.

He said there is a need for more positivity in the schools, and negativity is not going to help the culture.

The board also addressed several other topics during the meeting, including summer school plans and the district’s Head Start program.

Hammond will have summer school from June 13 to July 1, with students in session from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Transportation will also be available for students who need it.

Teachers will be compensated at $45 per hour for the 15 days of instruction.

There are specific, targeted groups the school city hopes to see in summer school. At the elementary level, students with i-Ready scores two or more grade levels below their grade, those with attendance below 80%, those who receive an F in math or literacy and third-grade students failing IREAD are targeted for summer school.

At the middle school level, students who have two or more F grades, attendance below 80% and i-Ready scores two or more grade levels below their grade are targeted. High school students can retake failed classes or get ahead.

Head Start is a program for students ages 3 to 5 to address needs before they begin traditional schooling. It is a two-year program beginning at age 3.

The program is seeing more success this year, despite pandemic-related challenges. Assessments show fewer students are performing below expectations than in previous years.

