Ukrainian academics displaced by Russian invasion begin arriving at Purdue

Twenty Ukrainian scholars displaced from their home universities and usual research programs because of Russia’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine have begun arriving in Indiana to resume their academic work at Purdue University.

Purdue’s Ukrainian Scholars Initiative is slated to last at least one year. Visiting scholars receive a monthly stipend, travel expenses and health care coverage, among other benefits, and either can continue their own research or support research conducted by Purdue faculty members far away from the bombing and destruction happening to their home country.

“Our aim is to make at least one small contribution to help the Ukrainian people in this moment of peril,” said Purdue President Mitch Daniels, who served as Indiana governor from 2005 to 2013.

“Our hope is that we can offer refuge to these scholars and a chance to continue pursuing their work and then see them return to a safe and free Ukraine. But while they are with us, I don’t doubt that they will personify and perhaps share with our students the precious value of freedom and the constant need to defend it from its enemies.”

Anna Pavlishchuk, a chemistry professor at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv before the war, is among the Ukrainian scholars headed to Purdue.

She said since Russia invaded her country, Kyiv — a city of nearly 3 million people, or roughly the same size as Chicago — is the emptiest she’s ever seen it as people flee the war, even more empty than during the city’s COVID-19 shutdowns.

Once in West Lafayette, a city of 45,000 people located about 80 miles southeast of Crown Point, Pavlishchuk plans to continue her research examining new metallic complexes and their magnetic functionality in an effort to improve MRIs and other imaging technologies.

“One of the most wonderful things (during this time) is how people are helping and supporting each other,” Pavlishchuk said.

Tetiana “Tanya” Gordiienko agreed. She’s a doctoral student researching media and communication at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and looking to complete her Ph.D. at Purdue.

“This opportunity means so much to me,” said Gordiienko, a former journalist whose husband, veteran photojournalist Vitaliy Nosach, is remaining behind as all Ukrainian men ages 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country.

Gordiienko said she already was familiar with Purdue through its Online Writing Lab, which was recommended by a professor as a resource for a doctoral class to improve her English academic writing skills.

“I remembered the logo of Purdue very clearly, and when I opened the link, I said, ‘Oh, I know this university’ and thought this would be a very good place to study, to get new experiences,” Gordiienko said. “And the more I read about Purdue, the more impressed I got.”

Ihor Lantukh, a professor of psychology, economics and history at National University of Kharkiv Lantukh, looks forward to the day he can return home from Indiana with his wife and daughter.

In the meantime, he’s grateful Purdue is giving him the opportunity to continue studying entrepreneurship in post-serfdom economies, including the psychological effects of eliminating serfdom and historical parallels between the 19th and 21st centuries.

“We used to have a good life, used to dream about the future for our daughter. All our life has been destroyed by Russia,” Lantukh said. “Now, we are looking for opportunities to survive and raise a baby, dreaming about one thing: peace in Ukraine and the day we will be able to come back home.”

Altogether, Russia’s military invasion has displaced some 7 million people in Ukraine and left devastation, destruction and disruption across the eastern European country since late February.

Stacey Connaughton, director of the Purdue Policy Research Institute and the Purdue Peace Project, who is co-hosting Gordiienko, said she believes Purdue has a responsibility to care for fellow academics during times of duress, particularly in response to a conflict like what’s happening to Ukraine.

“This certainly aligns with our mission as a leading global university. We conduct research that makes a difference. We do transformative learning that has tremendous impact. During extreme crises like this, we are all hailed to continue that shared commitment to humanity,” Connaughton said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.