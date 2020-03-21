‘Uncharted waters’: Educators adjust to new normal as COVID-19 forces school closures

“It has been challenging working through this daily, moment by moment as things change,” Crown Point Curriculum Director James Hardman said in a Monday meeting. “It’s been phenomenal as we work through this. We still have a ways to go, but I’m confident that we will do the right thing for the community.”

Food service department leaders also collaborated fast to pull together breakfast and lunch meal plans, some beginning the first day students stayed home from school.

Tens of thousands of meals were distributed to Northwest Indiana students for free in programs that are likely to continue as long as schools are closed.

And, as families and educators settle in a new pattern of social distancing, Region districts are developing online learning models to continue into the coming weeks of at-home instruction.

With 20 non-punitive waiver days granted by the state, Valparaiso Community Schools and the Lake Central School Corp. are implementing alternating eLearning schedules, allowing students and teachers to engage in distance learning one day, and take the day after off.