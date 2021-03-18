 Skip to main content
Union receives grant to expand digital resources at NWI school district
School Bus stock
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

LAPORTE — The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) has awarded a second round of grants to help teacher unions address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.  

Earlier this month, AFT announced in a press release 16 COVID-19 response grants were awarded to unions across the United States, including in Indiana and Illinois. The grants, totaling $600,000, are from ATF's innovation fund. 

“We started the AFT Innovation Fund years ago to provide some resources to educators so they could transform their ideas and ingenuity into action and practice for their students," AFT President Randi Weingarten said in a press release. 

"Educators’ dedication and commitment has never been on display more clearly than during the past year with the COVID-19 crisis, when educators and school staff have moved heaven and earth to meet the needs of their kids from social and emotional engagement projects to helping bridge the digital divide." 

Weingarten said the grants will provide recipients with "immediate relief" and help unions support students struggling with mental health; address food insecurity and infrastructure issues; expand instruction in community schools; and bridge the digital divide by making sure students have access to reliable internet and digital resources. 

The LaPorte Federation of Teachers received funds to expand the LaPorte Community School Corp.'s digital library through buying more than 1,000 new titles.

Across the state line, the Chicago Teachers Union received a grant to train 20 Chicago Public Schools educators at the district's "sustainable community schools" to teach an anti-racist curriculum.

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

