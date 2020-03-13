UPDATE: All public schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties closed amid coronavirus concern

Veracco said district leaders realize this decision "will cause challenges for many of our families."

"It has, however, become more important for us to take this step in an attempt to diminish the number of people of all ages who get infected," he wrote.

Teachers will encourage students to take home all materials Friday for the long break, Veracco said.

"We will be sending out additional information soon about how to access distance learning through Canvas as well as how to pick up a device if needed."

Hammond School Superintendent Scott Miller said the district will be closed for the next three weeks, with eLearning opportunities available outside of spring break week.

All extracurricular activities, clubs, and practices are also canceled for the next three weeks, Miller wrote in a letter to parents Friday.

"I would like to encourage all parents to check in with their child daily on their eLearning progress. It is important that they are keeping up with their assignments as 2 weeks of work is too much to make up at the last minute. eLearning is no substitute for our amazing teachers, but it is the best option during this challenging time."