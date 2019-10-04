CHESTERTON — School is expected to resume as normal on Monday at Chesterton Middle School and Westchester Intermediate School, Duneland School Corp. officials said Friday, after trace amounts of bacteria were found in the schools' water systems.
Duneland School Corp. officials closed the two schools and its district administration center Friday after an employee tested positive for Legionnaires' disease.
Tests conducted Thursday evening showed a slight increase in Legionella bacteria levels in the Chesterton Middle School hot water system and similar elevations in the cooling system water tower at Westchester Intermediate, according to a Duneland schools news release. The bacteria has not been found in any water lines supplying drinking water.
It is not yet known how or where the employee, who self-reported the diagnosis, contracted the disease. The Porter County Health Department believes it is unlikely the Duneland employee contracted the disease in a Chesterton school, according to a district news release.
Schools respond to elevated bacteria levels
Chesterton Middle School and Westchester Intermediate teachers conducted an eLearning Day on Friday as the school district worked with Porter County Health Department officials to assess school water systems.
Water samples were initially taken at Chesterton High School, Chesterton Middle School, Westchester Intermediate School and Yost Elementary School, with additional testing slated to take place districtwide.
Precautionary measures have been taken at Bailly, Brummitt, Jackson and Liberty elementary schools, as well as at Liberty Intermediate School and Duneland School Corp.'s transportation and maintenance facilities, according to the district's news release.
These measures include flushing all Duneland building waterlines, removing all water faucet aerators, evaluating bacteria levels at all buildings and checking that all hot and cool water systems are operating at appropriate temperatures.
The Westchester Intermediate School cooling tower is being cleaned with biocides and will be drained for the winter season, according to the district. Additionally, all district cooling systems will be checked prior to the 2020 cooling season.
"Proactive measures have been ongoing and are expected to be completed over the weekend," Duneland Superintendent Chip Pettit said in a Friday afternoon statement.
Duneland school officials said they expect precautionary steps to be completed by Sunday evening with all students returning to class Monday.
"The decision to close school was precautionary due to receiving test results after school last night and not having assurances from the appropriate agencies that the situation was being appropriately addressed," Duneland School Board President Brandon Kroft said in a Friday afternoon news release. "We made this decision out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff."
Dr. Maria Stamp, the Porter County Health Department health officer, said in a written statement that the department is working with the school corporation and other agencies "to ensure students of the district continue to have a safe environment in which to learn and avoid disruptions of educational activities."
She reiterated that Legionella is most commonly seen in the elderly, ill and immunocompromised, and that "there is no known outbreak situation at the Duneland School Corporation."
What is Legionnaires' disease?
Legionnaires' disease is a severe type of pneumonia often contracted by inhaling legionella bacteria from water or soil into the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic. The disease typically develops within two to 10 days of exposure.
Affected persons can show symptoms including headaches, muscle aches and a fever of 104 degrees Fahrenheit upon initially contracting the disease, according to the Mayo Clinic. In the following days, symptoms can include chest pain, shortness of breath, a heavy cough sometimes including blood and other gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Legionnaires' disease can be treated with antibiotics and hospital care. Most healthy people do not contract the disease after exposure to the legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, if left untreated, the disease can be deadly.
You have free articles remaining.
The CDC recommends anyone showing pneumonia-like symptoms to immediately see a doctor.
The Chesterton Fire Department posted answers to common questions about Legionnaires' to its Facebook page Friday.
Legionella bacteria can be found in freshwater environments, like lakes and streams, and becomes a health concern when spread to human-made building water systems such as showerheads, sink faucets, water heaters and large plumbing systems, according to the fire department.
The department made clear in its post that Legionnaires' cannot be spread through human contact and that home and car air-conditioning units, which do not use water to cool air, are not at risk for legionella bacteria growth. The disease is rare in children, according to Chesterton Fire officials.
Town water supply not believed to be effected
Chesterton Fire Chief John Jarka said he believes bacteria traces found in the Duneland schools to be an isolated incident.
"I myself have no concern of drinking the water within the Town of Chesterton right now," Jarka said. "I don't think there is an overriding health concern for the community."
The department has seen a number of patients with viral illnesses presenting symptoms similar to Legionnaires' disease, according to the Facebook post. But officials do not believe those symptoms were cause by Legionnaires'.
Chesterton Town Manager Bernie Doyle said he has been in contact with officials at Indiana American Water and said he does not believe there is any issue of concern with town water sources.
Joe Loughmiller, external affairs manager for Indiana American Water, said providing safe water is the company's number one priority, and the water it delivers to customers meets all federal and state water quality standards and requirements.
"Even though Legionella is primarily an issue in the plumbing systems of large buildings, American Water has posted information on its website to educate our customers," Loughmiller said. "Additionally, we are working with the Water Research Foundation to define a framework for the water industry to monitor for opportunistic pathogens, including Legionella."
"We never forget that at the end of every water pipe there’s a family depending on us to provide life’s most critical need."
Times staff writers Dan Carden and Olivia Heersink contributed to this story.
Check back at nwi.com for more information as this story develops.