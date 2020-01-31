UPDATE: Griffith High School name restored after Google Maps search yields 'Rip Kobe' location result

GRIFFITH — Google Maps has restored Griffith High School back to its given name in location searches after results this week returned an unusual response.

Just days after the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, screenshots of Google Maps search results for "Griffith High School" circulated social media Thursday showing the results "Rip Kobe" tagged at the location of Griffith High School.

Searches for Griffith High School via Google Maps on Friday morning redirected to "Rip Kobe," pinning the exact location of the school at 600 N. Wiggs St., along with photos of the school.

Searches for Griffith Junior High School, located in the same building, returned results for the middle school's given name.

Google Maps' "Suggest an edit" feature allows users to provide recommended names, addresses, hours of operation and more for individual businesses.

It is not clear how many suggested edits were submitted recommending the change of Griffith High School to "Rip Kobe."

Google does conduct a review of suggested edits, according to its Google Maps Help website.