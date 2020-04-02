UPDATE: Indiana schools closed through end of academic year; high school seniors to receive credit for spring semester graduation

For the class of 2020, the state will recognize credit for courses students are currently enrolled in to help students meet graduation requirements.

If the number of credits students earned prior to this spring and the number of courses the students are currently enrolled in this semester add up to the state's graduation requirements, students will be recognized has high school graduates this spring, McCormick said.

Graduation requirement exams have been waived.

Spring celebrations like commencement ceremonies and prom will be decided at the local level, McCormick said.

"Those milestone moments are going to be tough," McCormick said. "If you are upset at anybody about this situation, you can be upset with me and please target that to me because I need you to be good partners with your local schools. They are going to do the best they can on being creative on what that looks like."

Distribution of spring semester credits to middle schoolers and high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors will be decided locally and based on if students have earned those credits, McCormick said.