UPDATE: Indiana schools ordered to close through May 1, spring testing canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said the IDOE will issue guidance on "credits, opportunities and pathways" needed by high school seniors to graduate this May.

McCormick added the department is working with higher education institutions to determine how to move forward in awarding dual credits to high school students in a decision the superintendent said will largely be determined by the higher education institution and their partner high schools.

Commencement ceremonies will largely be a local decision, McCormick said.

Many Indiana districts had already set plans to close through at least mid-April and had been operating under the assumption this could change.

Holcomb said he hoped Thursday's announcement would bring some certainty to educators.

"As we get nearer to May 1, we may have to close permanently," Holcomb said. "But, we'll make that call down the road."

The Thursday announcement adds Indiana to a growing list of states around the country mandating school closures. On Tuesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered the closure of all schools in her state through the end of the school year.