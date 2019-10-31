ST. JOHN — Lake Central school officials and police are investigating the origins of a social media threat made Wednesday after one student believed to be involved was located at the Lake County Juvenile Center.
"Yesterday we received information on a threat that was posted on Twitter specific to Lake Central High School," Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco said in a phone call to parents Thursday morning. "It was quickly determined that the student making the threat was in Lake County Juvenile Center and thus unable to carry out any violence himself."
Veracco told The Times school officials initially believed there was no imminent threat to students when the high school student believed to be responsible was located Wednesday in the juvenile center for reasons unrelated to the threatening social media posts.
However, as speculation spread overnight on social media, the superintendent said school resource officers and local authorities decided to further investigate the origins of the post to determine if another student or students are tied to the matter.
Veracco told parents in his Thursday morning message that Lake Central school resource officers, high school administrators, the Lake County Sheriff's Department and St. John police have been working together today to interview other Lake Central students with knowledge of who posted the threats.
Juvenile Court Judge Tom Stefaniak confirmed juvenile center teams have checked all individuals in their facility for possible connections to the social media threat.
You have free articles remaining.
"The person that they thought had made comments could not possibly have been the person who made those comments because the person had no access to a computer at the times that the messages were sent and Twitter does not have delayed abilities to post," Stefaniak said.
The superintendent said he wants to refrain from speculating on the causes of the threat while investigators look into the incident, but that further updates would be made available to parents as the school corporation learns more.
School officials are asking that students with any information share their knowledge with a trusted Lake Central staff member.
"We believe that somebody in our student body knows who made that post," Veracco said. "We've got a lot of people trying to help us get to the bottom of it."