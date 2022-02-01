 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only alert urgent

UPDATE: Latest school, government closings across the Region

  • Updated
  • 0
Wintry weather makes for hazardous driving on some region roads

Due to weather concerns, some schools closed Feb. 1. 

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

The following schools are closed or delayed Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3, because of inclement weather. Check nwi.com periodically for updates. 

Lake County

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana: Unable to deliver Feb. 2

Gary Community School Corp.: Synchronous, online learning day Feb. 2

Lake Station Community Schools: E-learning day Feb. 2

School City of Hobart: E-learning day Feb. 2

Merrillville Community School Corp.: Virtual learning days Feb. 2 and 3

School Town of Highland: E-learning day Feb. 2

Purdue University Northwest: Virtual learning Feb. 2

School City of Hammond: E-learning day Feb. 2

Lake Central School Corp.: E-learning day Feb. 2

People are also reading…

Indiana University Northwest: Remote classes Feb. 2

Steel City Academy: E-learning Day Feb. 2

Porter County

Porter County government offices and courts: Closed Feb. 2

MSD of Boone Township: E-learning day Feb. 2

Ivy Tech Valparaiso campus : Closed Feb. 2

Union Township School Corp.: E-learning day Feb. 2

Duneland School Corp.: E-learning day Feb. 2

Valparaiso Community Schools: Closed Feb. 2

Valparaiso University: Closed 9 p.m. Feb. 1 through 7 a.m. Feb. 3

LaPorte County

Ivy Tech Michigan City and LaPorte campuses: Closed Feb. 2

Michigan City Area Schools: E-learning day Feb. 2

Purdue University Northwest Westville campus: Remote classes Feb. 2, on-site activities canceled

Libraries

Lansing Public Library: Opening at noon Feb. 2

Lake County Public Library: All locations closed Feb. 2

Heavy snow is expected to cause a travel nightmare for the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This volcano might be hot but it's located in one of the coldest places on earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts