HIGHLAND — School officials are expressing frustration after a former elementary school parent-teacher council president has surfaced as the primary suspect in theft of almost $17,000 from organization coffers.
Nicole L. Shadowen, 37, of Highland, was charged Monday with felony theft following a seven-month investigation into missing funds from the Mildred Merkley Parent Teacher Council at Mildred Merkley Elementary School in Highland, police said.
Funds missing from the Merkley PTC accounts totaled $16,806.79, police said.
Shadowen was taken into custody and posted a $1,000 cash bond Monday, online court records show. An initial hearing has not yet been set, and no defense attorney was listed.
"Those funds are really for children," School Town of Highland Superintendent Brian Smith said. "That's really upsetting and frustrating for parents and the community that worked so hard to raise those dollars."
Retired Merkley Principal Rose Alexander said inconsistencies in PTC accounts were first brought to her attention early in the 2018-19 school year when the Merkley council ran a routine review of finances after electing new council officers.
She said the PTC's new treasurer brought concerns of discrepancies to school administration, which conducted its own review of council accounts and recommended the PTC seek the services of an outside certified public accountant to conduct an audit.
Because the PTC is considered an independent organization, the School Town of Highland does not have any oversight of Merkley council accounts, Smith said.
New PTC officers agreed to allow an external audit to dive deeper into suspected misuse of funds, Alexander said. School officials then contacted Highland police with the results of the audit.
Highland School Resource Officer Rick Hoffman initially was contacted by Merkley Elementary School's principal on Feb. 5, 2019, Highland police said.
At that time, Alexander identified Shadowen, who served as PTC president from 2015 to fall 2018, as a suspect.
Shadowen stepped down from her position during the 2018-19 school year, Alexander said, telling school officials she had "too much going on" to continue leading the council.
Highland police detectives investigated PTC accounts and subpoenaed Shadowen's bank records for comparison, Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said.
During Shadowen's tenure as PTC president, food and various other items were purchased using organization funds at Joann Fabrics, Walmart, Gordon Food Service and Target that appeared to be for personal use, police concluded.
The investigation also found cash missing from multiple PTC fundraiser events during the time Shadowen led the council, police said.
Police said the School Town of Highland cooperated fully throughout their investigation of the Merkley PTC.
The PTC helps fund school activities and classroom supplies through regular fundraisers, Smith said.
This year, the PTC is helping fund a new playground for the elementary, has purchased books for students through accumulated Scholastic Book Fair points and painted the school blacktop, said Eric McMahon, who began as principal this year following Alexander's retirement.
He said at least one representative of the parent group is present for the start of each school day, selling candy bars or overseeing school spirit wear sales to fund student and classroom needs.
"Our current PTC is amazing," McMahon said. "You can't make a list of all of the different things they do."
School officials said they want to assure the community proper steps are being taken by the Merkley PTC to ensure council funds are not misused.
Smith said new council members have been trained in appropriate accounting practices. Before her retirement, Alexander said she met with the PTC to discuss having multiple council members present to review funds raised and spent, and immediately taking any proceeds earned to the bank.
McMahon said he has sat in on recent PTC meetings and observed increased transparency with accounting responsibilities shared among council members.
"It's a different climate," McMahon said. "They operate with integrity."
The Merkley PTC addressed the police investigation in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
In it, Merkley PTC representatives said that none of its current council members was involved in the police investigation and that the 2018-19 board worked "extremely hard" to maintain and add to funds for the school playground project.
"If you attend PTC meetings, you can see exactly how much money we have and what the money is being spent on," the Merkley PTC post read. "We would not like to dwell on what has happened, but look ahead to this current school year. We are dedicated to making Merkley the best it can be for our children."