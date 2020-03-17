UPDATE: Presumed COVID-19 patient had contact with students last week, Hammond district reports

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond is reporting an unofficial case of COVID-19 in a school bus monitor.
The school city tweeted a statement at noon Monday sharing that it is waiting for confirmation from the Indiana State Department of Health on the case.
The employee has been quarantined for 14 days. The individual’s spouse has not been tested due to a lack of test kits, according to the school city.
The bus monitor worked last Tuesday, according to the district, “servicing a small group of students to special programs at the Area Career Center, Eggers, and Edgewater in Gary.”
The bus monitor’s spouse is a bus driver in the district and has worked as recently as March 13 running routes to Scott Middle School and Maywood Elementary on Bus 146.
The district is sending letters home to about 100 families with students believed to be on any routes connected to the bus monitor and driver, Superintendent Scott Miller said.
“Just because a student was on any of these routes does not necessarily mean they are infected, but appropriate precautions should be taken,” Miller wrote in a letter to Hammond families. “We highly recommend contacting your health care provider for recommendations and follow up, especially if symptoms consistent with the virus are apparent.”
Those symptoms could include fever, shortness of breath and a cough.
The district is advising anyone showing symptoms to contact a health care provider immediately.
Hammond schools is also recommending families follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance of practicing social distancing avoiding groups of 10 or more, practicing appropriate handwashing techniques and routinely disinfecting surfaces.
Miller said the district will implement deep cleaning in all of its buildings and school buses in the time students remain home from school. He said the cleaning will not begin immediately, allowing time for the virus — which can live on surfaces for a number of hours or days according to the CDC — to subside.
Lake County saw the confirmation from the ISDH of its first two cases of the coronavirus Tuesday morning.
Community Hospital in Munster reported it is treating one individual for the virus. Methodist Hospitals confirmed Tuesday it is also treating a patient for COVID-19.
The school city was among the first Northwest Indiana districts Friday to call off traditional face-to-face learning in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Miller said Hammond administrators were not aware of a possible COVID-19 case in the district at the time district leadership decided to close school.
Hammond students this week will be completing eLearning assignments from home.
Students will have March 23 to March 27 off for their regularly scheduled spring break, then will resume eLearning from March 30 to April 3.
All buildings in the Hammond district will remain closed through April 6 with Chromebook distribution taking place on March 17 and 18 for students that do not have a computer at home.
The school city distributed 495 Chromebooks to families of middle and elementary school students Monday, Miller said, and 130 today. All high school students already have Chromebooks to take home from the school city.
The Hammond district does not plan to cancel Chromebook distribution in light of Tuesday's announcement.
The Hammond School Board still plans to meet at 6 p.m. tonight in the school city's Administration Center. Miller said the district has modified its agenda to limit its regular public comment period and said he believes the board's meeting room is large enough to adhere to the CDC's guidance of maintaining six feet of distance between individuals should more than 10 members of the public decide to attend.
More information about the School City of Hammond’s COVID-19 response can be found on the district’s website at hammond.k12.in.us.