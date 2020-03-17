UPDATE: Presumed COVID-19 patient had contact with students last week, Hammond district reports

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond is reporting an unofficial case of COVID-19 in a school bus monitor.

The school city tweeted a statement at noon Monday sharing that it is waiting for confirmation from the Indiana State Department of Health on the case.

The employee has been quarantined for 14 days. The individual’s spouse has not been tested due to a lack of test kits, according to the school city.

The bus monitor worked last Tuesday, according to the district, “servicing a small group of students to special programs at the Area Career Center, Eggers, and Edgewater in Gary.”

The bus monitor’s spouse is a bus driver in the district and has worked as recently as March 13 running routes to Scott Middle School and Maywood Elementary on Bus 146.

The district is sending letters home to about 100 families with students believed to be on any routes connected to the bus monitor and driver, Superintendent Scott Miller said.