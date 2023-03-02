Numerous school districts around Northwest Indiana and all locations of the Lake County Public Library System are closing their buildings or dismissing students early Friday because of heavy snow and high winds in the forecast.

Cedar Lake

Students who are part of the Hanover Community School Corp. will be learning remotely Friday, according to a post on the district's website.

Crown Point

Students in the Crown Point Schools Corp. will be "distance learning" Friday because of the incoming weather. Distance-learning guidelines are available on the district's website.

East Chicago

Students will be dismissed early, according to a post on the School City of East Chicago's website. Central High School and preschool students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Elementary school students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Block Middle School students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

Highland

All students in the School Town of Highland will be learning remotely, according to a post on the district's website. Teachers will have assignments posted in Google Classroom by 9 a.m.

Hobart

The River Forest Community School Corp. in Hobart was the first to announce that it would be closing, citing weather-related reasons. All students will pivot to remote learning.

Michigan City

Michigan City Area Schools declared early dismissal for all students. Middle and high school students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Elementary students will be dismissed at noon. Students will receive assignments to complete at home, said Betsy Kohn, director of communications.

Hammond

Students of Bishop Noll High School in Hammond will move to remote learning Friday, according to a message from a school representative. There will be no after-school activities.

Gary

All schools in the Gary Community School Corp. will be closed Friday, according to a message on its website. Students will be learning asynchronously.

Merrillville

All students will engage in remote or independent learning, according to a message from the district. All after-school activities will be canceled.

Munster

The School Town of Munster will be dismissing students early, per a message posted on its website. Middle school and high school students will be dismissed around 11:30 a.m., and elementary students will be dismissed at 12:15 p.m.

St. John

The Lake Central School Corp. will close because of the expected inclement weather, according to a post on its website. Students will pivot to remote learning.

Whiting

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will be e-learning Friday, according to a post from Superintendent Cynthia Scroggins. Teachers will have their assignments and office hours posted by 8 a.m. Pre-K classes and all extracurricular activities are canceled for the day.