A small fire was extinguished at Portage High School this afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Portage Township School Corp.
The fire was put out using handheld extinguishers.
Parents are being notified, according to the post, and all students are safe.
The fire was in the east part of the high school, Portage Township School Corp. spokeswoman Melissa Deavers-Lowie said.
Students from the high school were immediately evacuated and have since been boarded on buses for the end of the school day.
Deavers-Lowie said the building is currently off-limits and students were not allowed back into the school following evacuation. She said authorities are currently in the school investigating the situation.
Because the fire affected usual bus loading times for high school dismissal, students at Fegely Middle School and at Portage elementary schools may return home later than usual this afternoon, Deavers-Lowie said.
The district sent an email to Portage High School parents this afternoon detailing the situation.
High school bus riders were allowed to board their bus at 2:30 p.m. today, according to the email. Student pick-up from the school is being directed to the west side of the building.
Deavers-Lowie said the district does not yet have an estimate of damage in the building and does not yet know if the fire will have any affect on the school day tomorrow.
She said the district will follow-up in another call to parents this evening.
The Times has reached out to the Portage Fire Department for comment. This story will be updated.