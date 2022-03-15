USDA visits School City of Hammond for school breakfast week

HAMMOND — Officials of the U.S. Department of Agriculture visited the School City of Hammond last week to observe the district's celebration of National School Breakfast Week.

Vista Suarez Fletcher, regional administrator for the USDA’s Midwest Region Office, and Alan Shannon, service director of public affairs for USDA, visited O’Bannon Elementary School Thursday to see students receive breakfast and participate in a door judging contest celebrating the week.

Christine Clarahan, director of food and nutrition services for the School City of Hammond, emphasized the importance of school breakfast for students.

In SCH, more than 70 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals during the 2021-22 school year, according to the Indiana Department of Education. For some students, the school meals may be the main meals they rely on.

National School Breakfast Week started in 1989, and a theme is chosen every year. This year’s theme was “Take off with school breakfast.”

Clarahan said studies show school children who eat school breakfast are more likely to reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math, score higher on standardized tests, have better concentration and memory and are more alert through the school day.

Hammond schools held a spirit week, with events like unicorn day and superhero day. They also held a contest where students could explain what they liked most about school breakfast to win $100.

The USDA said Hammond was the first school district it had visited since the COVID-19 pandemic shut schools down in 2020. Shannon and Fletcher said they hoped to visit more soon, now that restrictions are starting to lessen.

Hammond schools serve a variety of breakfast food. Meals are hot two days a week and cold the other three, with options like cereal, yogurt parfaits, fruit, muffins and more.

Recently, School City of Hammond was able to purchase a refrigerated van with the help of grant money. Clarahan said they plan to use it this summer to help students who need meals when schools are closed.

Clarahan is also on the No Kid Hungry Indiana Statewide Coalition. In 2020, she was honored by inclusion in the No Kid Hungry Indiana’s Hunger Hero Hall of Fame. According to its website, Clarahan and her team put together a drive-thru service where families could pick up meals for their children three times a week during the pandemic. They served more than 280,000 meals and King’s Hawaiian donated $50,000 to the school city.

