Valparaiso City Council selects former mayor to serve on school board

VALPARAISO — The City Council has appointed a new board member for Valparaiso Community Schools.

Former Mayor Jon Costas was selected. The other candidate was Jennifer Buck, a resident who is passionate about special education among other issues in the community.

“Welcome back to serving our great city,” city council president Casey Schmidt said.

Every city council member emphasized Buck was a strong candidate, but felt Costas’ experience as mayor made him the most qualified individual.

Council members also emphasized they wanted to see Buck serve in the city in some fashion.

“We are real happy with how the interviews went overall,” Schmidt said.

Tuesday’s meeting began with several questions to each candidate, which they each got two-and-a-half minutes to answer.

The first question addressed school safety, in light of the fatal attack that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Costas said a possible option would be another school resource officer. Buck said there are a lot of things that Valparaiso Community Schools are already doing successfully, such as locking doors during the school day, buzzing visitors in and walking people to their destination.

They were also asked about their opinions on an appointed school board versus an elected one. Buck said she supports an elected school board, as she felt this process was confusing at first. Costas said he finds the appointment process to be successful, but would be supportive if there was a movement for an elected board.

The final question was what the candidates’ top objectives would be if named to the school board.

Buck said she wanted to advocate for those in special education and reduce operating expenses to give teachers a raise, as well as just encourage the best education system as possible.

Costas said he wants to leave the organization stronger that he found it, lead as a board and guide on issues he has experience in.

The city council members were then allowed to each ask a follow-up question, which included clarifications about school board member’s role in school safety.

Costas said it is important to remember boards act as a group and can determine decisions together.

“I do think I bring some expertise in understanding the community at large,” Costas said, emphasizing how it would be helpful to provide advice on these type of issues, especially given his experience with the Valparaiso Police Department.

Buck said she hoped as a board member she could listen to what others have to say in regards to school shootings, especially children. She said all opinions are important to be valued.

“I can empathize with parents and their fear. … I see my role as just listening and getting a feel for how this school board works,” Buck said.

Council member Robert Cotton said Costas could stifle diversity and new voices, given his experience as serving Valparaiso. He said problems with diversity in Valparaiso could be due to a homogeneous culture.

“I am just someone in a community who wants to make it better,” Costas said. “I used my position to make really good headway in issues we’re concerned about and I hope to continue to do that.”

Costas said his experience makes it appropriate to appoint him to the school board.

“I look forward for the opportunity to learn how to best educate children,” Costas said.

Costas replaces Karl Cender, who served on the VCS board for three terms.

