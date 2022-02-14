Valparaiso Community Schools goes mask optional

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools returned to a mask-optional policy Monday.

Masks still will be required on buses, per federal mandate.

"I’d like to personally thank each of you for your continued support of our VCS community. We have all experienced various challenges through the pandemic, but we have achieved so much due to our shared commitment to serve and support the youth of our community," Superintendent Jim McCall said in a letter to the VCS community.

McCall said when VCS made masks required in September, they wanted the action to be temporary.

"Throughout the process, VCS has considered many factors, and our ongoing review indicates significant progress," McCall said in the letter. "Our considerations include positive cases in our community, positive cases reported directly to our schools, continued opportunities for vaccination for our entire school community, the number of individuals in quarantine, student and staff attendance rates, and legally required length of quarantine for positive cases and direct contacts."

He said all of the metrics have improved, and the decision was made in consultation with Porter County Chief Health Officer Maria Stamp.

Under the new policy, classroom direct contacts, as well as close contacts in households, extracurricular activities and athletics still may be subject to quarantine.

Vaccinated asymptomatic students and staff, as well as those with documented positive cases within the last 90 days before contact, remain exempt from contact-traced quarantine in all settings.

VCS will continue to encourage physical distancing, frequent handwashing and other mitigation protocols.

