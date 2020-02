Valparaiso elementary students showcase Spanish skills at annual celebration

VALPARAISO — Parkview Elementary parents lined the block Wednesday afternoon to see their students practice "Mas Español Por Favor."

The annual celebration at the Valparaiso Community Schools elementary showcases grade-by-grade Spanish skills learned among Parkview's kindergarten through fourth grade classes.

Students, decked in Valpo green "Mas Español Por Favor" T-shirts, stood before a full gymnasium of parents and Parkview families and performed two songs, "Baila la cumbia"and "Bajo el mismo sol."

Having practiced for weeks ahead of the event, students danced, sang and performed their songs within their classes before receiving "Yo hablo Español" lanyards or bracelets to wear at school as a reminder to practice Spanish during class time.

"Every year you can see how kids are getting more into the program," Parkview teacher Carlos Gonzalez said Monday afternoon.

More than 270 students filled the Parkview gymnasium Wednesday — one fourth grader translating a passage from English to Spanish on the spot.

Each student that spoke before parents shared what they had been learning in class, each level building upon Spanish skills in the year before.

