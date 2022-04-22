Valparaiso parent presents petition to school board

A parent presented a petition to bring back art, music and physical education teachers to Central Elementary at the Valparaiso school board meeting Thursday.

Rebecca Tomerlin has a son at Central and feels that it would be too difficult for one teacher to handle every special class. Central’s website lists just one teacher as the specials teacher, rather than having a designated teacher for each special subject.

There are currently over 100 signatures on the petition. According to the Indiana Department of Education, there are currently 135 students enrolled at Central.

Although Tomerlin likes the teacher, she said that it is not fair, as many of the other elementary schools have a designated teacher for each subject. She thinks it would be difficult to handle every subject.

For example, at Cooks Corners Elementary, there is a different teacher listed for art, music, STEM and P.E. on the school’s website.

“Why is Central the one school in our elementary district that is like that?” Tomerlin said.

Several other residents supported Tomerlin’s petition during the public comment portion of Thursday's meeting.

In other business, the school board approved several grants. Valparaiso High School will receive $15,000 for the Project Lead the Way engineering program, awarded in partnership with Ardagh Group as part of its Ardagh for Education initiative.

Heavilin Elementary is receiving $2,500 to receive several percussion instruments. The VCS Backpack and Snacks program, which serves underserved students, will receive $2,150 to support the program.

The board also approved a grant application for $443,508.95 for several improvements across the district, such as Chromebooks, MacBooks and STEM equipment such as flight simulation materials and other items.

The school board also approved an amended 2022 bus replacement plan. The plan identifies buses scheduled for replacement in the next five years. The changed plan allows them to request approval to replace a bus prior to the normal 12 years. The plan has an estimated cost of $858,970, as there will be six buses replaced instead of five.

