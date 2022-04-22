Valparaiso parent presents petition to school board

A parent presented apetitionto bring back art, music and physical education teachers to Central Elementary at the Valparaiso school board meeting Thursday.
Rebecca Tomerlin has a son at Central and feels that it would be too difficult for one teacher to handle every special class. Central’s website lists just one teacher as the specials teacher, rather than having a designated teacher for each special subject.
There are currently over 100 signatures on the petition. According to the Indiana Department of Education, there are currently 135 students enrolled at Central.
Although Tomerlin likes the teacher, she said that it is not fair, as many of the other elementary schools have a designated teacher for each subject. She thinks it would be difficult to handle every subject.
For example, atCooks Corners Elementary,there is a different teacher listed for art, music, STEM and P.E. on the school’s website.
“Why is Central the one school in our elementary district that is like that?” Tomerlin said.
Several other residents supported Tomerlin’s petition during the public comment portion of Thursday's meeting.
In other business, the school board approved several grants. Valparaiso High School will receive $15,000 for the Project Lead the Way engineering program, awarded in partnership with Ardagh Group as part of its Ardagh for Education initiative.
Heavilin Elementary is receiving $2,500 to receive several percussion instruments. The VCS Backpack and Snacks program, which serves underserved students, will receive $2,150 to support the program.
The board also approved a grant application for $443,508.95 for several improvements across the district, such as Chromebooks, MacBooks and STEM equipment such as flight simulation materials and other items.
The school board also approved an amended 2022 bus replacement plan. The plan identifies buses scheduled for replacement in the next five years. The changed plan allows them to request approval to replace a bus prior to the normal 12 years. The plan has an estimated cost of $858,970, as there will be six buses replaced instead of five.
1 of 25
Rev. Jeff Burton blesses Easter baskets at St. John Bosco Church
Rev. Jeff Burton prays for the Easter baskets Saturday before blessing them at St. John Bosco Church in Hammond.
Bowman grad and Canadian Football League quarterback Antonio Pipkin, center, watches as students run drills during a PUSH football camp Sunday at Morton High School. Also among the instructors was West Side grad and NFL player Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
1 of 25
Rev. Jeff Burton blesses Easter baskets at St. John Bosco Church
Rev. Jeff Burton prays for the Easter baskets Saturday before blessing them at St. John Bosco Church in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Rev. Jeff Burton blesses Easter baskets at St. John Bosco Church
Rev. Jeff Burton prays for the Easter baskets Saturday before blessing them at St. John Bosco Church in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Winfield Easter egg hunt
Four-year-old Jaydin Gernenz sorts through his Easter egg stash Saturday at Randolph Street Park in Winfield.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Winfield Easter egg hunt
Children wait for the start of the Winfield Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at Randolph Street Park in Winfield.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Winfield Easter egg hunt
Children take off to grab Easter eggs Saturday at Randolph Street Park in Winfield.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Via Crucis
Claudia Rodriguez takes a turn carrying the cross at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Via Crucis event Friday in East Chicago.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Via Crucis
Diego Padilla takes a turn carrying the cross at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Via Crucis event Friday in East Chicago.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Via Crucis
Father Diego Florez from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church reads a passage during Friday's Via Crucis event.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shrine of Christ's Passion's Stations of the Cross
Bishop Robert J. McClory is surrounded by worshipers on Friday at the Shrine of Christ's Passion's Stations of the Cross program.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shrine of Christ's Passion's Stations of the Cross
Bishop Robert J. McClory reads a passage at the site of the crucifixion at Friday's Shrine of Christ's Passion's Stations of the Cross program.
John J. Watkins, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_11
South Suburban’s Dalton Alford throw to first base to complete a double play as Morton’s Luke Ulbert is out at second on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_19
South Suburban’s Dawson Tanner, left, and Nicholas Johnstone high-five after scoring against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_12
South Suburban’s Nicholas Johnstone is congratulated by teammates after his home run against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_2
South Suburban’s Scott Hansen make the throw to first against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041422-nws-hocng_1.jpeg
One of Hobart’s new compressed natural gas refuse trucks is unveiled Tuesday during a ceremony at the city’s Public Works Department.
Chas Reilly, The Times
041422-spt-sbh-cp-lc_2
Lake Central’s Izzy Calinski comes home on a passed ball to tie the game at 7 in the fifth inning on Friday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041422-spt-sbh-cp-lc_9
Crown Point’s Emily Phillips comes home on her solo home run against Lake Central on Friday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Body Found
Police officers block the entrance to Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center after the remains of 23-year-old Ariana Taylor were found.
John J. Watkins The Times
Enchanted Backpack donates nearly $50,000 in supplies to Edgewood Elementary
Students welcomed in the Enchanted Backpack delivery van Tuesday at Edgewood Elementary.
Annie Mattea, The Times
Enchanted Backpack donates nearly $50,000 in supplies to Edgewood Elementary
Elin Kenney, a third-grade student, speaks in front of a crowd about the donation from Enchanted Backpack to Edgewood Elementary.
Annie Mattea, The Times
041322-spt-bbh-and-mun_15
Andrean’s Jack Vogt comes around on a pitch in the second inning against Munster, Tuesday at Munster.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041322-spt-bbh-and-mun_2
Andrean’s Jack Vogt take throw at first from pitcher Conner Hinkel as Munster’s John Hayes gets back to the base in the fourth inning, Tuesday at Munster.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Palm Sunday procession with palms
Palm Sunday services are held at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Palm Sunday procession with palms
Bishop Robert J. McClory leads Palm Sunday services Sunday at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bowman grad Antonio Pipkin, standalone
Bowman grad and Canadian Football League quarterback Antonio Pipkin, center, watches as students run drills during a PUSH football camp Sunday at Morton High School. Also among the instructors was West Side grad and NFL player Lonnie Johnson Jr.