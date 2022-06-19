Valparaiso president aims to increase service, diversify faculty and student body

VALPARAISO — The president of Valparaiso University has completed his first full academic year, during which he focused on service and diversity among other initiatives.

José Padilla was announced as Valparaiso’s 19th president on Dec. 2, 2020 and officially assumed office on March 1, 2021.

One of Padilla’s biggest priorities as he began at Valparaiso was emphasizing the connection between service and faith.

He said the university was able to add several more mission trips this year than last, as participants have been able to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He surprised students on a mission trip in New Orleans by paying them a visit during spring break.

“We have to do more," Padilla said in regard to service. "Now that COVID seems to be more and more in the rear view mirror, I hope we can do more of it. To me, the most important thing about being a faith-based institution is putting our faith into practice.”

Padilla is planning to meet soon with a group that helps migrant workers to try to see if the university can help them.

During Padilla’s young tenure, the university has also worked extensively on establishing the Access College, which will open this fall for its pilot program. It is a two-year program to help people obtain their associate's degree who would normally find that challenging.

The program will include a significant amount of support and there will be limited cost for those who participate, Padilla said. Students who maintain a certain GPA will be eligible to to continue their studies and earn a four-year degree at Valparaiso.

Padilla said Valpo will also look to establish internships and other learning opportunities with local businesses.

The university is also establishing a summer "bloom" program that helps first-year students transition into college. The program takes place in the month before school and allows students to complete a free college course resulting in three credit hours, live in a residence hall, earn a $500 scholarship for their first semester and acquire more confidence in participating in college life.

Padilla said he is also working toward increasing diversity both in student enrollment and in faculty.

With faculty recruitment, he is trying to be more intentional in that regard.

“We are going to have to do a better job on that. As our nation is diversifying, our student body is diversifying,” Padilla said.

He mentioned the recent hiring of Charles Small, the first black athletic director in the university’s history. Padilla said during the search, finding a best qualified applicant among a diverse pool was important.

Padilla also emphasized the "demographic cliff" coming in 2026, especially with traditional students. He said the university will not see the same drop-off with nontraditional students.

“We are going to students who are not going to be traditional Valparaiso students and providing the pathway for him or her,” Padilla said.

He said Valpo is also hoping to provide more opportunities for people who were unable to complete their college degrees due to personal issues, such as by providing more online options. Valpo is also hoping to target Latino students, as they are a continually growing demographic in the United States.

In addition, Valparaiso traditionally has a high concentration of students from the Midwest, but is going to take more aggressive measures to attract students from other parts of the country, Padilla said.

The university is also working on a strategic plan that will be completed in the fall, including a plan for the next five years.

“We’re leaning into this post-COVID environment. We’re not just running in place. We are going to be proactive and we’re going to be bold,” Padilla said.

